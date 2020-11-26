The Ultimate Guide on How to Choose the Perfect Scent for Your Business Interior

Imagine your favorite memory.

Take a second to remember everything you can about that scene. Was it indoors, outdoors? What time of the year was it? Are you with others or alone?

What made that memory special?

Now, think about the smells of that memory. Were you sitting at a bonfire, smelling the burning wood? Were you waiting for warm holiday cookies to come out of the oven?

But, have you ever thought of using scent when designing your business interior?

There’s a reason we light candles around our homes and smile when we smell fresh baked goods. Smell is one of the most powerful senses we have. Why not utilize it in your business branding?

By thinking of certain scents when branding your company, you’ll have one of the most creative business interiors around. Often overlooked, the sense of smell can be used to your advantage!

Below, learn how to brand your company for a modern business interior!

Where to Begin with Finding a Scent

First, brainstorm your brand. Take a minute to get down to the essence of your company.

Check out these questions to get started:

What Values Do You Want Your Business to Represent?

Asking yourself this question will help you get to the core of your company. Values are elements that people from all over the world can relate to. Then, think about what those values represent.

Who Will Use Your Business?

Knowing the demographic of your business is important for several reasons. It will help you know what kinds of graphics will relate to your customers, when to advertise, and how to deliver your message.

Who will connect with the values you listed above?

But, different smells will resonate with different people as well. Think about who is buying your product to know exactly which scent to make them feel more at ease.

How Do You Want Your Customers to Feel About Your Brand?

Before looking at scents, you need to know what you’re looking for. By examining what emotions and feelings you want your clients to have when they think of your business, you can more easily target the scent that is right for you.

Do you want customers to feel comfy when shopping for your product? Or would you rather invigorate their shopping with fresh, exciting colors?

What Is the Aesthetic of Your Brand?

As you know from branding your company, you need to be consistent.

If you have bright colors and sharp geometric shapes, it may be better to stick with fresh floral scents. If you use muted colors and softer lines, you could lean toward warm scents like cinnamon.

But, in small businesses, innovation is key. You can mix and match your branding with scents if your aesthetic needs a bit of shaking up.

Scent Marketing

Now that you’ve reflected on your business, it’s time to hone in on scent marketing!

But, what is scent marketing?

While you can learn about scent marketing on your own, there are also many companies that specialize in this type of branding. Take advantage of any consultations they offer and learn from their expertise.

Scent marketing allows consumers to recognize your brand with just a single whiff.

Making your scent memorable will communicate your values without the help of a logo, slogan, or graphic.

How to Pick a Scent for Your Business Interior

Now that you’ve brainstormed a bit about your business, it’s time to research different scents.

There are various categories of scents that offer variations for your business interior.

Florals

These scents are almost self-explanatory. They remind people of a fresh-cut lawn, wedding days, and springtime.

This scent family includes:

Rose

Jasmine

Orange Blossom

Types of businesses interested in this family might be:

Women-owned businesses

Companies carrying products for women

Businesses that want customers to feel safe

Fresh

Fresh scents can be confused with florals sometimes, as they are airy and light! Usually, these scents pair with rain, rejuvenation, and citrus trees.

This scent family includes:

Grapefruit

Sage

Cashmere

Types of businesses interested in this family might be:

Businesses that cater to newborn care

Spas and health centers

Pet care facilities like cat lounges and vets

Oriental

These scents are colorful and alluring. Oriental scents remind people of cooking, drinking hot coffee, and feeling at home.

This scent family includes:

Vanilla

Frankincense

Amber

Types of businesses interested in this family might be:

Businesses in the hospitality industry

Any businesses that want to evoke comfort

Businesses that want to empower consumers

Woody

These notes are warm and exciting. Woody scents tend to suggest walking in the woods, nostalgia, and new adventures.

This scent family includes:

Leather

Tobacco

Cedar

Types of businesses interested in this family might be:

Outdoor retailers

Companies catering to men

Holiday-focused brands

Do any of these scents connect with you or your small business?

You can always do a blind survey of customers to see which scent they things represents you best. Getting input from your demographic will help you connect with them while getting valuable feedback.

Which Scent Is Right for Your Brand?

After deciding which scent is right for your business interior, find a complementary scent. You can wear this scent when going to business meetings, doing public outreach, or when doing speaking engagements.

When you have a complementary scent, your business becomes more personal.

You can choose one of these scents or pair two of them to get the perfect fit for your modern business interior. Though scent marketing may be a contemporary concept, it will give your business an edge that is timeless.

