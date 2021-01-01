The Ultimate Club Chair Buying Guide

Did you know that, according to IBISWorld, the bars and nightclubs market size in the US in 2020 was $22.3 billion? Despite the many challenges of this year, the industry has a large market size, and it is one that is sure to grow in coming years.

If you’re opening up a new club, or you’re renovating one you already own, then you are probably looking into redecorating and furnishing to draw new customers in the new year. This includes looking for the perfect club chair to complement the look of your club.

When looking for the right type of club chair for your club, you might be confused about where to start. Especially with so many buying options now online, you have to know exactly what you’re looking for before buying. In addition to feeling confused, you might be frustrated by the whole process.

That’s why we’ve put together this guide. By giving you all the information you need to buy the right club chair for your club, you can focus on what matters most: running your club, making your customers feel welcome, and making money. Read on to learn more.

Your Club’s Vibe

Before looking at the different chairs for your club, you need to assess what kind of vibe your club has. Walk outside and then back in, putting yourself in your customer’s shoes. When they walk in, how do you want them to feel?

If your club has more of a hunting lodge vibe, with a fire burning in one corner, then chances are you’re more likely to be old-fashioned, classic, leather chairs. If your bar has more of a sleek look that draws in people on dates looking for trendy cocktails, then your chairs might be modern, with metal accents.

In addition to thinking about your club’s vibe generally, you’ll also want to look at the aesthetic of the furniture you already have. What chair will go best with the coffee table you have by the window? What colors are the drapes? Do you have any posters or paintings up?

All of these elements will have an impact on your decisions when it comes to choosing the right chair for your club. Additionally, think about what your customers expect. Do they want to sit back for hours, relaxing? Or do they want to have a quick drink?

This will impact how comfortable the chairs you choose are, as well as their size.

Your Club’s Layout

Once you’ve assessed the vibe of your club, you’ll need to think about your club’s layout. This will help you determine the size of the chairs you buy and how many to buy because you’ll know how much actual room you have available for these new chairs.

Just like you did when assessing your club’s vibe, step outside and then back in. Then think about the different areas that people walk around in. Where do waiters step through the most?

What about customers looking for the bathroom? Are there any areas where customers sit or stand while they wait to be seated?

Once you have the answers to these questions, you’ll have a good idea of which areas should have club chairs in them and which ones should not. Additionally, you’ll know if there are specific areas where you’ll want to place a certain kind of chair.

For example, maybe there’s a spot by the window where you notice many people like to sit for hours. Or it’s by the fire. Wherever it may be, you can be sure to place your most comfortable new chairs there.

Additionally, if there’s an area like a bar where many people move around, don’t place new chairs there. Or, if you do, they should be smaller, making room for people who want to mingle at the bar.

Finally, you may want to take the COVID-19 Pandemic into consideration. Even though we will soon have a vaccine, this might have an impact on the layout of your bar if there are any restrictions in your state that require you to maintain distancing between patrons.

Take the Right Measurements

Now that you have an idea of the vibe and layout of your bar, you’re going to have to do some actual measurements of the places where you’re choosing to place the new club chairs you buy. After all, if you spend money on the right club chair only to find it doesn’t fit where you’ve put it, you’ve wasted both money and time.

If your club chairs are seated around a table where people would want their table to be the average height it might be at a restaurant, then a rule of thumb is to make the seat sit ten to twelve inches below the surface of the table where your customers are putting their drinks.

However, if you envision there being a low table where people can rest their drinks, after which they’ll lean back into their club chairs, then you don’t have to worry so much about making this measurement.

This said you do want to ensure that when you buy seats, you’re populating your club with the right amount of people who sit in them. After all, you don’t want your club to feel crowded—but you also know it’ll be the death of your business if it’s too empty.

Fortunately, there’s a simple calculation you can follow so that you have the right number of people in your club. Generally speaking, you want 20 to 25 square feet taken up by each chair.

Additionally, remember that only 60 to 70 percent of your space should be used for drinking, with the rest being used for movement and spaces such as the kitchen, bathrooms, and storage areas.

Your Budget for the Right Club Chair

Now that you know where your chairs will go, how much space they will take up, and what height you prefer, you need to nail one last detail down before you start looking for the right club chair for your club: your budget.

Sit down in your office with your business partner if you have one, and take a look at how much money you need to break even by the end of the year. Then, break up your earnings and costs into how much you have monthly. Take a look at where you can save money, and plan to spend less money there.

If you’ve saved some money for the right club chair, then you can determine how much you can afford, based on if you can spend less in other areas to spend more on the chairs. If you have outside investors, include this in your calculations too.

Finally, you’ll want to add how much you expect to make after you’ve made these changes to your club. If buying new club chairs is part of a larger renovation or interior design shift, then you can spend a little more if you know you’ll make it back from the change to your club’s look.

When budgeting, you always want to assume you have a little less money than your calculations give you. That way, if there are any expected costs, such as pricy shipping or having to hire someone to put chairs bought online together, you can still afford everything you need.

Considerations for the Club Chair

Now that you know how much you can pay for the perfect club chair, it’s time to start looking for the right one for your club. Whether you end up with an upscale armchair or an ottoman, here are the considerations you have to make when looking for the right club chair.

Comfort

The first thing you’ll want to think about is the comfort of your club chair. You’ll need to ask yourself questions such as:

Do I want the back to be curved or straight?

Should the seat be firm or soft? Somewhere in between?

Do I want my customers to sink into their seat, feel supported, or a mix?

By answering these questions, you’ll start to identify what comfort level you want for your new club chair. Pro-tip: no-sag springs tend to be more firm and offer more support, while bi-conical springs are a little more comfortable and allow you to sink into your seat better.

When looking at club chairs, check what springs they have so your customers will be happy with where they’re sitting.

Color

Remember when you thought about your club’s vibe and identified what colors were going on in your club space? By now, you should have a pretty good idea of what colors would look good for your furniture. You’ll want to decide what color (or colors) you want your club chairs to have.

The Type of Chair

Finally, there’s the type of chair. There are many different kinds, so we’ll start with the formal club chair. If you have an upscale, classic look in your club, this is the chair you want to go with. Usually, these are leather with wood frames.

The next type of chair is the upholstered club chair. This chair isn’t leather but instead upholstered with a cloth. It’s a little more casual, so if you run a club where people stop by for a quick happy hour drink after work, we recommend this type of chair.

The modern club chair is another option. If you have a swanky cool bar where lots of people go on dates and want to impress each other, we recommend this choice. The modern club chair is leather like the formal one but has a metal frame.

The microfiber club chair is perfect if you run a club that’s sun-filled and relaxing. These chairs tend to come in pastel colors and are comfortable. It’s perfect if you run a daytime club that’s popular on weekends with families.

You can also buy a club chair with a matching ottoman, somewhere like Richardson Furniture. This is a classic look. If you aren’t able to buy a leather set, you can always go for vinyl—especially if your club is modern.

Additional Chairs to Consider

There are some additional chairs to consider when you’re looking for the right one for your club. Even though we’ve covered the more traditional types above, you might want to consider the following if you want to have a bit of fun with your interior decorating.

The slipper chair, which is relaxing and regal

The Bergere chair, which is classic, regal, and comfortable (with armrests)

The barrel chair, which is shaped like a barrel and spins

The occasional chair, which is closer to a normal chair then a club chair, and is perfect for adding extra seats to a table

The wing back chair, which has a strong presence because of its large wide back

The oversized club chair, which is perfect for lounging because of its large size

By adding any of these club chairs to the selection you’ve already chosen, you’ll give your club the feeling of having a diversity of options for people to sit on. If you want to make your customers the most comfortable, this is the perfect way to go.

