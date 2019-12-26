What Is Temporary Insurance for Your Health and How Does It Work?

Health insurance is one of the most talked-about topics of the modern-day.

Questions of health care and access to it have been one of the most talked-about topics in political debates over the last ten years. Americans of all stripes have a lot of opinions on health care, and many are eager to learn of the best way to access it and secure their future.

If you haven’t heard of temporary insurance for health care, it might be the right time to start learning about it. Temporary health insurance provides an alternative to other forms of healthcare and might be the perfect solution to some of your healthcare needs.

What is temporary insurance and how does it work? Read on and we’ll walk you through everything you need to know.

What Is Short Term Health Insurance?

Often when consumers look for health insurance, they are looking for a provider who can cover them for an extended amount of time. It’s common for an individual to stick with the same provider for their whole lives, even.

Today’s environment differs greatly from that of previous decades, however. Freelance work and the gig economy have created different expectations of income and security for many Americans. Today, the health insurance situation for many working citizens might look different than it has in the past.

Temporary insurance can provide a solution to the uncertain times Americans face between jobs or waiting for enrollment or coverage to begin. Coverage gaps have become more common given the rapidly shifting work conditions many find themselves in during the present era.

As such, the availability of short term health insurance has become much more important in recent years to many people.

One of the unfortunate details surrounding temporary plans is that they often do not meet what is known as the minimum requirements as stipulated by the Affordable Care Act. You may still have to pay additional taxes while on a short term health care plan.

It’s recommended that you look into the specifics of your short term health care plan to see if you meet the minimum requirements. These short term plans also often don’t qualify for tax subsidies or any sort of financial aid under the ACA.

How Does It Work?

The specifics of how short term health care work might vary greatly depending on the provider you’re looking at and the state you’re living in. As such, it’s difficult to talk in absolutes in regards to how this kind of insurance typically works.

For example, how long does temporary health insurance last? It depends on those same two factors. In some states, you might be able to obtain temporary health care for as many as twelve months (a full year!). This won’t be the case everywhere, and different providers might have different term limits.

In most states, you also can’t renew a short term insurance plan. This would, of course, negate the reason for these kinds of plans to exist to begin with. That being said, many places do not have laws against one getting another short term health insurance plan from a different provider.

However, if you need longer coverage than the terms that a short term health insurance plan can provide, it’s probably looking into a normal health insurance plan.

Many short term health insurance plans can be implemented very quickly. Many providers can get a person covered the same day that their application is received. Providers understand that people are nervous about their health care lapsing and want to help get them covered right away.

Who Does It Work For?

Who can access short term health insurance? Many people looking to get covered are understandably concerned about the health and safety of their loved ones. Luckily, spouses and dependents can be covered under this kind of insurance just as they could be under a traditional insurance plan.

The only requirement is that all family members intending to be covered meet the minimum medical requirements stipulated by the plan in question. This will vary from plan to plan and provider to provider.

For those individuals with pre-existing conditions, short term health insurance is likely not the way to go. Most short term plans do not cover what the state you live in would describe as pre-existing conditions. If you need health insurance and have a pre-existing condition, it’s best to find a different coverage plan or extend your existing one.

Those looking for preventive care or prescriptions should look closely at the specifics of their short term health insurance plan. Some plans cover these needs, while others don’t. It’s important to ensure that you’re signing up for a short term plan that can really help you and meet your needs.

You should also check to see that the doctor you currently visit will still be covered under the new short term health insurance plan that you are considering. Some plans may require you to pick a new primary care physician that will become your go-to doctor.

Temporary Insurance for You and Your Family

There are a lot of reasons why a lapse in health insurance might occur for an American family. It’s in these instances that temporary insurance plans can be a huge lifesaver. If you are unfamiliar with these types of plans, the above information should be everything you need to know to get started.

Do you need more health care advice, tips, and tricks for your family? Check out our blog for more information.