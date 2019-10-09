The Types of Car Accidents That Cause the Most Fatalities

Have you ever been in a car accident?

It’s the rare person who hasn’t.

But if you start thinking about all the different types of car accidents there are, you may never want to get in an automobile again.

Unfortunately, most people are at the mercy of other drivers every day.

Here are the behaviors that lead to the most fatalities each year:

1. Distracted Driving

You might be quick to assume we’re talking solely about phones.

And while they’re a huge factor, they’re only part of the problem.

According to the NHTSA, 3,166 people were killed in distracted driving auto accidents in 2017.

Some of these were the result of even seemingly simple things like adjusting the radio or eating while driving.

Then, of course, there’s rubbernecking. So it’s best to keep your eyes on the road.

2. Drunk Driving

There was a time when drunk driving was taken rather lightly.

Not anymore. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, in 2017, 10,874 people died in drunk driving crashes. That’s one every 48 minutes.

And fatalities that result from drunk driving don’t just affect the person drinking. In fact, it’s not uncommon that drunk drivers survive accidents while the sober victims were killed.

Driving under the influence is incredibly dangerous and irresponsible.

3. Disobeying Rules

Some people have issues with authority.

But the rules of the road exist for good reason.

Drivers that blow through traffic signs and signals, or who just show a general disregard for the rules, are at huge risk for causing fatal car accidents.

Once again, it’s not always the rule breakers that lose their lives. And it often takes an attorney and the mercy of the court to get these folks to respect the law.

If they’re lucky.

4. Poor Visibility/Conditions

Nobody has control over the weather.

But there are plenty of occasions where NOT driving in poor weather would be the wisest choice.

Even so, many drivers insist that they’re able to prevail in the face of Mother Nature’s fury. Regardless of snow, sleet, ice, and rain, they take the road to get to that party.

Or they venture into areas of poor visibility with no concern for themselves or others who might be on the road.

When it comes to fatal car accidents, these unpredictable driving conditions are often factors.

5. Swerving

It’s a natural reaction to veer to one side when suddenly presented with an obstacle on the road.

But it’s also deadly.

Drivers in the act of swerving around a pedestrian, an animal, or even a traffic barrel may end up in a fatal head-on collision with oncoming traffic.

It’s a good idea to drive as defensively as possible. And the best way to do that is to slow down and pay attention.

Which brings us to our final dangerous behavior.

6. Speeding

This really should be at the top of the list because speeding is the most prevalent cause of car accidents – fatal and otherwise.

But in a world that focuses on convenience and quick gratification, it’s no wonder that this carries into the way we drive.

While you can’t control the speed of the guy who’s riding on your tail, you yourself can take things more slowly. Move out of his way and carry on peacefully.

And follow the speed limit. No matter how slow it seems.

What Types of Car Accidents Have You Witnessed?

It’s sad to say that there are so many types of car accidents. We only hope that you don’t have much experience in this arena.

Just remember to take it slow and steady next time you hit the road.

