The Top 3 HVAC Interview Questions You Should Ask Prospective Technicians

Hiring a great employee for your HVAC business is no easy task.

It can be difficult to figure out who someone is in just a short interview. Even if you feel like they seemed competent and responsible, people can always surprise you.

Sometimes you might hire a person because you got along with them well. Having an agreeable personality is helpful in this line of work, but they also have to know what they’re doing.

That’s why it’s important to conduct a thorough interview and to ask the right questions. Ones that will let you know right away the candidate’s work ethic, aptitude, and personality.

If you want to find the perfect technician for your business, ask these 3 HVAC interview questions.

1. Explain Something Technical to Me as if I’m a Customer

Of course, a job candidate should be able to explain technical details precisely. But, you’ll likely know based on their past work history and training that they already can do that.

What’s not a given is that they can explain their work to a lay person. Getting an actual example of their ability to do that will give you insight on how they’ll interact with customers.

Explaining technical things to customers will be something they will have to do constantly. You want to be sure they have the right communication skills.

2. What Kind of Equipment Do You Use Regularly?

It’s always possible that people are exaggerating on their resume. But in an interview, it can be hard to tell if a candidate really has all the experience and skills they say they do.

By asking what kind of equipment they use regularly, you’ll get a better sense of their abilities. They might run through tools that they use and leave out something that’s industry standard.

If they don’t have the basic experience with equipment that is crucial for the job position, you won’t want to hire them.

3. Give an Example of How You’ve Dealt with a Difficult Customer

A candidate might be technically suited for the job. They have a lot of experience and training. For them, AC repair comes easily, and there’s no HVAC system they can’t fix.

That’s great, but it’s only one part of the job. A technician also needs to be able to effectively talk to customers.

As with any position like this, you’re going to get difficult customers. People get cranky when they have to spend money. What’s important is how the technician deals with it.

Ask them for an example of how they’ve dealt with a difficult customer in the past. This will give you a sense of their maturity and communication abilities.

Use These 3 HVAC Interview Questions

If you’re in the process of hiring for your HVAC company, you need to find someone skilled and competent. Use these 3 HVAC interview questions to quickly figure out if a candidate is right for your business.

Did you enjoy this article and want to check out others like it?