Climate Control: Types of Commercial HVAC Systems to Consider for Your Business

It’s no secret that you need a powerful heating and cooling system for your office – but did you know there are multiple commercial HVAC systems to choose from?

Choosing the right one has many important implications. You don’t want to end up with something that will easily give out on you because it’s not equipped to power your whole building. On the other hand, going all-out isn’t always the best idea because you could be spending a lot more than what you need to.

To find the happy medium between a sub-par HVAC unit and something that’s over the top, you need to know how each kind of system works. Here’s a break down of the top three types of HVAC systems commercial spaces use.

1. Single Split

Single split air conditioning is ideal for small businesses who don’t have a lot of space to heat/cool. It’s a cost-friendly option that provides such spaces exactly what they need.

Plus, one single split system allows you to create different heating and cooling settings throughout your space. This works well for the front and back-of-house needs in a retail store or restaurant, but it also helps even things out in an office with a lobby area and a working space.

2. Multi-Split

The next kind of HVAC system to consider is a multi-split unit.

These are basically the older sibling of a single split system. A multi-split HVAC can power up to nine different rooms at once, each with their own unique settings. This is ideal if you have a small to mid-size office space with multiple workstations and open areas.

However, they’re a little more complex to set up than a single split. Don’t be surprised if you end up with a furnace repair after the first year or so, especially if you have significantly different heating/cooling settings throughout the building.

3. VRF or VRV

VRF stands for Variable Refrigerant Flow while VRC means Variable Refrigerant Volume. These are two different terms that represent the same thing.

This is the top-notch commercial HVAC option out there. It’s the go-to choice for large office spaces, but it may also make sense for a small business to purchase. The main detail to pay attention to when purchasing a VRF/VRV system is whether or not you want a heat pump system or a heat recovery one.

Heat pumping means one type of air is being pumped into the building, which is nice for open floor plans like factories or gyms.

Heat recovery takes the heat that isn’t being used in one small part of a building and uses it to heat other areas. It balances the warmth and cooling settings that people in different rooms prefer – like those in a hotel or a large office.

Choosing Between All the Different Commercial HVAC Systems

It’s one thing to read about all the different commercial HVAC systems and another to understand which is right for your business. Maybe you’re only using a small part of your building right now but you plan to expand. Maybe you’d like to move from a closed office space to a more open layout.

These factors and more can affect your decision. To get the best results, it may be worth bringing in an HVAC contractor or at least doing more research.

