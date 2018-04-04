7 HVAC Marketing Tips to Help Your Business Grow

If you want to grow your HVAC business, then you won’t want to miss this article. Click here to discover 7 HVAC marketing tips you need to know.



Do you feel like your HVAC marketing plan isn’t nearly as effective as you’d hoped it would be?

Are you growing more and more frustrated by the lack of site visitors?

Tired of ranking behind your competition in the search engine results?

If so, it sounds like you need to reevaluate your digital marketing strategy sooner rather than later.

But what should you do in order to increase your conversions, build up a loyal set of visitors, and get more followers on social media?

Read on to learn the marketing strategies your HVAC company can’t afford to ignore.

1. Start Blogging

One of the best ways to start improving your HVAC marketing strategy?

Create a blog for your company.

First of all, blogging is an awesome way to connect with your target market, offer genuinely useful advice, and prove your authority within the HVAC industry. You could write posts about how to keep air ducts clean, how to prepare your HVAC unit for the summer, and signs that there’s something wrong with your heater.

Discover more awesome blog content for HVAC companies by checking out Edwin Stipe, Inc.’s website.

Plus, businesses that have a blog enjoy over 400% more indexed pages than those that don’t.

But what exactly does this mean?

That you’ll have more pages that can be analyzed, crawled, and stored by Google. This means that you’ll have a 400% more likely to show up in search engine results of people searching for HVAC services within your area.

If you don’t exactly have a gift for the written word? Consider hiring professional content creators who can help you to write blog content that’s branded, optimized for SEO, and consistent when it comes to post scheduling.

2. Connect with Other Local Business

Another important part of a solid HVAC marketing strategy?

Taking the time to make connections with other local businesses.

There are many different ways to do this. First of all, consider linking up with another small business (likely, one that’s also related to home improvement, like house painting) and featuring them on your social media pages or blog.

This way, you’ll gain access to their client base and vice versa. Speak with them about doing some sort of a cross-promotional event, as well.

Next up, it’s time to link out to the websites of other local businesses in your static web content and blog content. This will help you to better connect with your local market and will prove that you’re a name to be recognized within your community.

3. Optimize for Voice Search

Big news: today, more than 20% of all search inquiries are done through voice search.

Products like Alexa from Amazon and Siri from Apple are changing the SEO game, and it’s important that your HVAC marketing plan takes these changes into consideration.

First of all, start by using more natural language, that mirrors the way people actually speak, into your website and blog content. Remember, your goal here is to be featured in the “snippets” section of Google’s search engine results. This means that your web content will actually be read out loud to the searcher.

Also, don’t be afraid to start using longer keyword phrases. Think things like, “Where can I find the best HVAC company in my area?” instead of, “local HVAC company.”

4. Get Online Reviews

Nearly 90% of shoppers say that they think online reviews of a company are just as valuable as personal recommendations from family members and friends.

But if your HVAC company doesn’t have any reviews on both third party review sites and your actual website?

Consumers won’t feel that you’re reliable, experienced, or provide excellent service.

Don’t feel badly about asking your best customers to leave you a review. You can even offer them incentives like a percentage off of their next service fee in exchange for a review, or enter them into a drawing to win a free air conditioning unit.

5. Focus on Loading Time

One final part of a quality HVAC marketing plan?

Make sure that, in addition to everything else we’ve mentioned here, you’re not neglecting the technical side of your website.

Take a look at your overall website loading speed. If it takes more than a couple of seconds for your website to load, visitors are going to click away from your website. Google sees sites with low overall dwell times as not providing helpful information to searchers.

So, they’ll penalize your website, meaning that you’re going to fall seriously down in the search engine result pages.

What can you do to increase your page loading time?

First of all, get rid of pop-ups, video content that loads automatically, and huge images that take up half the homepage.

Always conduct testing on your site speed to pinpoint exactly what’s slowing your site down.

Need Additional HVAC Marketing Advice?

We hope that this post has helped you to learn how you can improve your HVAC marketing strategy and create content that’s both effective and informative.

Remember, it’s all about creating an engaging blog, monitoring site speed, optimizing for local and voice search, and building up a quality set of online reviews.

Of course, these steps are only the foundation of an excellent digital and print marketing strategy.

