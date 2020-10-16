5 Marketing Strategies to Attract More HVAC Leads

The job outlook for HVAC technicians is expected to grow by 4% by 2029. This means that your HVAC business will grow, but there will be more competition.

You need to have a marketing plan in place to capture HVAC leads and build your business. Check out these five tips that will help you create a powerful marketing platform for your business.

1. Who’s Your Audience?

Before you say, “anyone with an HVAC unit in your area,” you want to think hard about your answer. If you target anyone in your area with an HVAC unit, you’re missing a chance to create marketing messages that get through the noise?

You want to make sure that you’re specific about who you want to work with. When you’re specific, people can immediately identify with your business and it makes it easier for them to sign up.

You can say, “I work with homeowners who don’t know much about HVAC systems and educate them while I repair their systems.” An alternative is to say that you work with building managers to help them maintain their systems.

A highly targeted HVAC marketing audience is one that is interested in HVAC manufacturing. That allows you to narrow your focus and create brand stories that resonate with your audience.

2. Get Better Search Results

People will use search engines to find HVAC services when it’s time for a repair. You want to make sure that you’re at the top of these search results.

SEO can be a great tool to drive HVAC leads to your business. Start by checking your online listings in Google, Bing, and sites like Angie’s List.

Take a look at your website for the search terms that most people use to find your business. They need to appear naturally throughout your site.

3. Pay Per Click Ads

SEO takes a while to build up, and you don’t want to wait for your business to appear organically at the top of search results. That could take months to happen.

In the meantime, you can invest in PPC advertising, which will put your business at the top of search results, ahead of organic ads.

4. Have a Lead Generation System

You’re using SEO and PPC ads to drive traffic to your site. What will people do when they get there? That is the mechanism you have to have in place to collect leads.

You can have people book an appointment online or you can have them sign up to your email list or both. It depends on where they are in the buying process.

If they come to your site through search terms like “HVAC repair near me,” then you should have them book an appointment.

5. A Working Website Makes a Difference

Your business website has to be at a level where it performs well. If your website is slow or outdated, then people will leave your site.

Check your site on mobile phones and tablets using different browsers. That ensures your site is user-friendly across devices and platforms.

HVAC Leads to Drive Business

Did these tips help you find new creative ways to generate HVAC leads for your business? Once you get the leads, it’s up to you to provide great service and follow-up with clients.

