Target Audience: Where to Advertise Your Hair Replacement Business

Knowing how to reach your target audience and those who need hair replacement can be a challenge. Here are a few tips on how to reach your desired clientele:



Thinning hair can be devastating for clients. Sadly, they often don’t know where to turn or the hair replacement options available to them.

Luckily for them, there are loads of products that can help them regain a full head of hair.

People seeking a solution to baldness rose by 76 percent between 2006 and 2014 which is excellent news. The more people trying treatment for hair loss will help combat the stigma.

We want to help you give people their confidence back. So, with that in mind check out below, the best ways to secure clients who might want hair replacement therapy.

Your Warm Audience

Sadly, those suffering from hair loss tend to be ashamed of their appearance- especially women.

So, reaching out to your audience needs to be handled with the utmost care and respect.

Clients won’t be heading to social media to shout from the rooftops about the fabulous service you’re offering.

So, you need to advertise discreetly and professionally.

For example, if you already own/work in a hair salon perhaps scatter cards advertising solutions to hair thinning at the front desk, waiting area, workstations, or wherever else clients can take a look at them.

You’ll then find your clients make discreet inquiries as to how you can help them tackle their hair loss.

Privacy Is Key to Thriving in the Hair Replacement Industry

As previously spoken about, clients often feel embarrassed about their hair, so you need to make sure you have a private treatment room.

Most people who opt for hair replacement don’t want others to know they’ve had any treatment done- so make sure you let them know how important privacy and confidentiality is to you.

Having a separate treatment room provides the perfect place for your clients to talk about the problem they’re having openly. You can then lay out their options and carry out the appropriate treatment.

Harness Online Marketing

If you haven’t done this already, launch a website that advertises the services you offer and utilize all of your social media handles.

Geo-Target Marketing

If you’re sharing content online, you should optimize it using geo-targeting marketing. For those of you who don’t know, this method refers to harnessing geo-specific keywords.

This will increase the chances of local customers finding your business-perfect for anyone offering hair replacement services.

You should optimize all of your below assets:

Website Pages

By this we mean, all of the pages within your website. You should consider using this formula to name your pages: [INSERT LOCAL AREA + INSERT YOUR KIND OF BUSINESS]

When it comes to stating your business, you might want to consider some of the following:

Hair replacement treatment

Hair thinning therapy

Hair thinning treatment

We also recommend changing the name of your local area for each of your pages, so you target all your potential local customers.

Your Blog

Your business should have a blog. Period. Be sure to insert geo-specific keywords throughout your copy.

However, you shouldn’t run too wildly with this strategy- only 20% of your blog posts should be geo-specific (otherwise search engines might penalize you and you may across as spammy to your audience)

Your other blog posts could focus on industry news, the latest trends, and other content your audience would find interesting.

YouTube

Ranking YouTube videos for local keywords is super easy. Usually, there isn’t a massive amount of competition so you should get your video on both the first page of Google and YouTube.

An appropriate video title would be [Service you offer+Local Area]. Don’t forget to include this information in both your description box and your tags (this will help your rank for your desired keyword)

Remember to embed your video on your blog- Google loves this!

Facebook- Paid Advertising

Running a Facebook ad campaign can be an efficient way to target potential customers in your local area.

You can target your audience, so your ads only are shown to specific towns and cities.

For a relatively small cost, you can have your offers and services exposed to potential clients directly onto their Facebook newsfeeds!

Twitter

If you’re tweeting on behalf of your business- be sure to make the most of it by utilizing the hashtag.

This is the best way to ensure your post comes up when other users search for that keyword.

For example, you could add the names of your products, services, offers, and local areas as hashtags to appeal to potential customers.

Pinterest

Create pinboards centered on your local area. For example, you could have a board for each city your business serves, featuring the kind of services you’re offering.

Register Your Business on Popular Local Directories

One of the best ways to get the word out about your local business is to utilize local business directories. Many of which are free to use, and don’t take up anytime once you’ve listed your business.

You should check out the following online directories:

Google

Bing

Yahoo

LinkedIn

Yelp

Yellowbook

Foursquare

Be sure to fill out your profile in as much detail as possible. If you’re on the hunt for more online directories (for free), check out HubSpot.

How to Get Started with Geo-Marketing

If geo-marketing sounds like something you want to harness, you’ll want to conduct some market research.

We recommend using Google Keyword Planner to find the search volume for any potential geo-themed keywords.

Capillus runs a fabulous hair replacement business. Check them out to get some inspiration!

Did You Find This Blog Post Useful?

If you enjoyed reading this article, then you’ll love our blog. Over there you’ll find loads of handy hints and tips when it comes to both running and marketing your local business.

Alternatively, if you have any questions on these topics, please feel free to reach out on the Small Business Ideas Forum.

This discussion forum is a safe place for small business owners to come together to share their ideas, knowledge, and ask questions, from other business professionals. We look forward to seeing you there!