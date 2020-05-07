What You Need to Know Before You Start Vineyard

If you’ve ever visited a vineyard or driven past one’s rolling hills, you’ve likely wondered what it would be like to have one of your own. The wine industry is booming, and now is a great chance to make your mark.

Owning and running a vineyard of your own, however, takes more than loving wine.

If you’re ready to invest in your dreams, read on to learn what you need to know before you start a vineyard.

Patience Makes Profit

If you’re one of the lucky few, you might be able to run a vineyard as a hobby. The truth is, most will need to make a business out of it to make up for the expense.

Vineyards are expensive as they cost about $20,000 a year – for a single acre.

In addition, it takes a long time to reap the benefits. It will be a few years before you get your first crop, and even longer before you can join the vintage wine club. All in all, it takes about 11 years on average before you start to profit off of planting a vineyard.

Even so, the satisfaction and industry opportunity might just be worth it.

All Grapes Are Not Created Equal

Before you start a vineyard, you should know that not all grapes are created equal.

There are over 10,000 varieties of grape, and they each have their own uses and specifications. Some grapes are better for eating fresh, juice, craisins, and wine. There are also differences in size, yield, and when they ripen.

It’s important that you choose which variety of grape you’ll be growing in advance.

Location Matters

You can’t just plant a vineyard anywhere. Same as with any crop, grapes require specific conditions to thrive.

Your location will need lots of sun, non-acidic soil, and minimal frost throughout the year. In addition, most vineyards are hilly because hills are optimal for the drainage system required.

A Plan is a Must

Before you invest tens of thousands into planting a vineyard, you’ll need to develop a thorough business plan and budget.

Your plan will need to take into account your budget, licensing and taxes, and equipment for growing the grapes and developing the final product.

How to Remove It

What if you invest in a vineyard, and your crops catch a disease? What if the product isn’t selling or you need to redo the row spacing or drainage system?

The good news is that you can remove and replant a vineyard.

A great way to start your own vineyard is to actually buy one that already exists. If you take this route, then you’ll want to familiarize yourself with vineyard removal.

Dream Big and Start a Vineyard

Having your own vineyard is every wine lover’s dream. It just works out that it can be a great way to make money too, although it takes time.

Before you start a vineyard, you should know that all grapes are different, location is important, and having a plan is a must. The good news is that if things go awry, you can always remove the current vineyard and start from scratch.

