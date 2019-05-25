How to Start a Farm Small Business

There are few places in the world that offer the peace and harmony of a small farm. With the green plants, fresh produce, happy animals, and fertile land, small farms offer us a refuge from the chaos and artificial nature of the modern world.

Leaving it all behind and starting your own small farm might sound like a dream come true, but it is a process that requires hard work, dedication, planning, and creativity. Starting a small farm goes beyond the hard physical labor of running and maintaining a farm. It requires financial planning, thorough research, and a strong business plan.

It may sound like a lot, but if you’re dedicated to starting your own small farm, these obstacles will become stepping stones on the road to success. In this article, we’ll show you how to start a farm and go over some tips and tricks that will have you working your own fields in no time.

How To Start A Farm: The Basics

The first step in starting a farm might sound obvious, but it will determine everything about your farm, from the land you buy to the product you sell. You need to learn more about farming!

Learning By Doing

The best way to learn about farming is to get hands-on experience. One of the best ways to get your first taste of farming is to build and maintain a garden.

Building and maintaining a garden will give you the foundation of knowledge you need to start a successful farm. Tending to a garden teaches you how to plan out planting space, care for plants, and when and how to harvest your produce.

It will also give you a better idea of what type of farm you want to run and what type of product you want to sell. For example, you might discover that you like growing berries and fruit more than you like growing vegetables.

If you plan on running a farm that produces livestock, start small by raising a few chickens or ducks. This will give you a better idea of what livestock farming requires.

Experimenting with different kinds of farming on a small scale will give you a better idea of what type of farming you want to do. It will also give you the experience you’ll need to deal with issues like pests, rocky soil, and weeds.

Back To School

Hands-on experience with gardening and farming is good for building a foundation of knowledge. However, you’ll need to do more research before deciding what type of farm you want to start.

To start a successful farm, you will need to research different types of farms and the financial risks and rewards of different farming practices. It will help you determine if your business plan is possible, how much start-up capital you need, and the issues you could experience as a result of your choice.

For example, starting a small cattle operation is completely different than starting a small herb farm. Each type of farm will need specialized equipment, has its own start-up costs, and has different profit margins.

Researching different types of farming on the internet is a great way to find out the risks and benefits associated with them. You can also visit farms in your area to see how they work and talk to the farmers themselves to learn more about the type of farm they run and how to get started.

Be sure to research sustainable farming practices as well. This synergistic approach to farming relies less on machinery, pesticides, and fertilizers. It may mean more time spent in the fields, but you won’t have to spend your money on equipment or fertilizers, which can drain the funds of a small farm.

For example, some poultry farms are using old food and animal products like blood and feces to grow maggots, which they then use to feed the chickens. It’s free, natural food produced using by-products of the farming life.

Pick Your Niche

Once you’ve developed a solid understanding of farming practices, you can decide on what type of products you will offer. Offering a wide range of products and produce is good, but many farms have seen success in offering niche or specialty products.

For example, if you decide you want to start a wheat farm, you could look into producing specialty types of wheat that aren’t produced in other places.

By offering a rare or specialty product, you set yourself apart from the competition by selling what no one else has. This doesn’t mean coming up with a new product or inventing a new type of fruit or vegetable.

You can still offer traditional items that are elsewhere in your community, but if you offer something that no one in the community has access to, you will have a steady stream of business.

Pick Your Land

When it comes to choosing the actual land for your small farm, there are more options than ever.

Farm In the City, Farm In the Country

Many small or hobby farms aren’t even located in the countryside; they are right in the city! People who can’t afford to buy or lease large pieces of land are turning to methods like rooftop farming, where people grow produce or keep bees on rooftops across the city.

If your heart is set on a farm in the countryside and you don’t have the money to buy or lease land, there are other options. One option is to approach a farmer or landowner that is not currently using a piece of their land for agriculture and offer to lease it from them.

This can increase the value of the property and provides the landowner with tax breaks. It’s a great budget option for those who don’t have cash on hand.

If you are struggling to buy or lease land, you can lease land from sites like AcreTrader. You can pay rent on land that is under the ownership of different investors.

Once you’ve decided where your farm will be and whether you will buy or lease the land, its time to find the perfect spot for your farm. Finding the right spot for your farm depends on many factors. It depends on the most on the following factors: water access, soil quality, and distance to markets.

Water Access: Price, Quality, Amount

Water access is one of the most important factors to consider when buying or leasing farmland. Whether you’re running a livestock farm or a produce farm, water will be essential to your day-to-day operations.

Once you’ve found a piece of land that looks promising, find out whether the farm’s water comes from a well or municipal source is very important. If your property has a well, find out how old the well is, the depth of it, and the output.

If your property’s water comes from a municipal source, find out the price and quality of the water. For example, If the water is expensive, you may have to change what type of farm you plan on running. If the water is not treated, it will be suitable for crops, but not for livestock.

Soil Quality

It is also important to determine the quality of the soil on the land you’re buying. The soil quality and its attributes will determine what type of crops you can grow and any kind of treatment your soil might need before planting.

For example, if you find that your soil is low in nitrogen and phosphorous, you may need to use fertilizer or plant vegetation that returns nitrogen and phosphorous to the soil.

Distance to Markets and Customers

The final factor in choosing your land should be its distance to markets and your customers. For example, if you find a piece of land that is perfect in every way but is too far from the markets to make it possible, that piece of land won’t work.

To figure out if your piece of land is close enough to markets, first determine how far you’re willing to commute to the markets. Once you’ve figured that out, you can determine what area you should buy your land based on its proximity to markets and towns.

Sell, Sell, Sell!

The only step left is to get down to business and start selling your product. Luckily there are more options than ever when it comes to selling your products.

The easiest way to sell your products is to register for a local farmer’s market. Farmer’s markets are a great way for small farmers to sell their products. Markets allow them to sell their products at a higher price than they would receive selling it in bulk. It also gives them more exposure to a wider range of customers.

Another great way to sell your products is to take part in a Community Support Agriculture (CSA). CSAs work this way: members of the community buy a “share” or percentage of the harvest at the beginning of the season.

This reduces risks for the farmers because they receive payment at the beginning of the season, giving them breathing room and extra income to invest in their farm.

You can also sell your products online. Items like small batch honey, dry-aged beef, and other specialty luxury items are very popular online, and offer you the opportunity to expand the reach of your business.

A Farmer and A Entrepreneur

Now that you know more about how to start a farm and the steps you need to take to be successful, you can embrace your new life as a farmer and entrepreneur!

If you have more questions about starting a business and what it takes to be successful, please visit our blog.