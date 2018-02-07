Healthy Meals on Wheels: How to Market Your Meals Online

Your meals are incredible and can change bodies of people around the globe. However, people can’t purchase your service unless they know where to find you.



Do you make healthy food and offer it for sale at an affordable price on the internet?

If so, it’s important for your business to find unique ways to market itself to stand out from the competition. That’s because the online food industry is a lucrative business. But it also has a lot of options for hungry consumers.

According to reports, the food home delivery market will increase from $43 billion in 2017 to $76 billion by 2022.

How can your company take a bigger piece of this growing pie?

Read on to learn food business marketing tips you can use to your advantage.

Write Creative Blog Posts

You should publish creative blog posts to promote your products and develop a following online.

Well-written blog articles help other people learn about the food you make and how it can help improve their health. You can do this by using facts from reputable sources to support the statements you make on your blog.

You can grow your readership and increase brand awareness by creating relevant content for your consumers. According to a study by CMI, 60 percent of online marketers aimed to produce more content in 2017. It’s fair to assume the trend will catch on into 2018 and beyond.

By producing regular content, you can become a source of information. You can also help drive traffic to your website in the process.

Increase Your Website’s SEO

Search engine optimization (SEO) is a form of digital marketing that is aimed at helping your website rank higher in search engine results.

You can make the best ketogenic meals on the planet, but if your website cannot be found by other people, you won’t realize your company’s potential.

But why does where you rank on a search engine matter?

According to a study by Pew Internet, 59 percent of adults who are online use a search engine daily. The Search Engine Journal reports that 75 percent of all internet users never scroll past the first page of search engine results.

One way you can increase your website’s SEO is to design it from top to bottom with that focus. You can do this, in part, by including keywords in your industry and creating content that’s trending on the internet.

Leverage Your Social Media Presence

Social media is an effective medium for food business marketing and best of all, it’s free to use.

Websites like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook offer unique ways for you to connect with customers and prospects. Each day on Instagram, users share an average of 95 million photos and videos.

You should take high-quality pictures and videos of the meals you create. You can post these on Instagram and other social media platforms for others to look at and share. This way you spread the word about your business and reach a wider group of potential customers.

Wrapping Up: Food Business Marketing Matters

In today’s digital age, how you market your business online can be your first (and only) impression on a potential customer. This means that you need to take the time to ensure your internet marketing leaves a positive impression on consumers.

