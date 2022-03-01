Home Brewing Tips That You Should Know



Did you know there are almost 9,000 American craft breweries? Beer lovers' demand for small independent breweries has skyrocketed in recent years. However, many find that home brewing is an even more satisfying beer drinking experience. Have you considered buying home brewing supplies to create your own trademark beer? The following home brewing guide will explain several tips to help get you started. What Is Home Brewing? Home brewing can mean making wine, cider, and even kombucha. Although, making beer is the most popular form of home brewing. People brew their own beer at home using special equipment. Homebrewers typically use a large pot that functions like commercial brew kettles. The pot usually holds around 4 to 5 gallons. Then, they use a bucket or a large container to store the brewed wort for the fermentation process. Buckets are typically about 8 gallons and use an air-tight lid. The lid goes on top and has a small hole for an airlock. The airlock lets carbon dioxide out during the fermentation is in process. They also prevent oxygen, bacteria, and other yeasts from contaminating the brew. Expect to spend 6 to 10 hours brewing your beer depending on its complexity. Your beer will be ready to drink after about 2 to 4 months of fermentation after brewing. Home Brewing Equipment Tips Use a propane burner outdoors instead of using your stove to heat the brew. It's a good way to avoid boiling over and making a mess in your kitchen. It also gives you more space when using large brewing pots. A lot of starter kits come with plastic fermenters. They'll work fine but glass fermenters last much longer. Glass also won't leak and they're easier to clean. Make long-term purchases instead of multiple short-term purchases. First-time brewers often upgrade the size and quality of their equipment after one or two brews. It's cheaper if you buy the quality equipment from the start. Common Home Brewing Mistakes First-time homebrewers often neglect proper sanitation to reduce contamination. Wash your hands, surfaces, and equipment to prevent bacteria from ruining your batch. Water is often overlooked by beginners but it's important to the quality and taste of your brew. Avoid tap water because it contains chlorine, dissolved solids, and other contaminants. Use filtered water for your brew instead. New brewers tend to neglect their yeast. Don't let it sit for too long and give it the right nutrients and amount of oxygen. Taking care of the yeast properly makes a better-tasting beer. It's tempting to create a highly alcoholic beer but that's harder to accomplish for beginners. Although, some beginners go too light and it exposes flaws in the flavor. Stay in the 5 to 7 percent ABV range when you're first starting. Ready to Try Home Brewing? Now you know key home brewing tips to help start your very first batch. Remember, have fun and keep your expectations low for your first brew. It's a challenge to get things just right and requires patience and practice!




