5 Tips and Tricks on How to Start Your Own Craft Brewing Company

Did you know that the American craft beer industry is worth over $29 million?

While commercial beer sales have gone down, craft beer shows a lot of promise with long-term gains. If you’re passionate about starting a beer business, now is a great time to invest.

Do you want to know how you can open your own brewing company? Keep reading for 5 tips that will guarantee your success.

1. Create a Solid Business Plan to Cover Startup Costs

Before you can start a brewing company, you’ll need to take a long time to figure out your business plan. Lots of small businesses go under within their first 5 years and one of the main reasons is due to poor planning. Once you find different ways to fund your startup costs, you can work toward making higher profits in a shorter amount of time.

In addition to renting out space for your brewery, you’ll also be responsible for covering other expenses like a beverage canning machine, hiring employees, and purchasing ingredients.

2. Form Your Beer Brand

If you want to know how to start a beer brand, you need to ask yourself how you want the world to see your business. Your brand is the face of your company, so make sure it’s something that represents you well. The most successful small businesses have a clever name, a memorable logo, and an appealing presentation of their product.

3. Create a Welcoming Brewery Environment

Unless you want to focus on building a craft brewing company that gets 100% of its sales from distribution, you’ll need to make sure your local brewery space is welcoming. Not only will this ensure that your customers will stick around longer to order more beer, but it’ll guarantee that they’ll come back in the future and tell their friends about your business. Hiring knowledgeable staff, adding a food menu, and creating a cozy and fun ambiance are the most important factors to consider.

4. Find a Distributor to Boost Sales

If you set up shop in a busy scene, your business might do well by only offering in-person sales. However, if you want to grow your business to ensure long-term success, it’s wise to jump through all the legal hoops to take your brewery statewide or even nationwide. This will get your business more exposure and tap into the market of customers who prefer drinking their beer from the comfort of their homes.

5. Don’t Neglect Your Marketing Strategy

One of the best ways to raise awareness for your business is to create an extensive marketing campaign. This could involve traditional plans like placing ads in local newspapers and handing out coupons, but you should also explore online opportunities like creating social media profiles.

Now You’re Ready to Start Your Own Brewing Company

If you follow these tips on how to open a brewing company, you can thrive while doing what you love. As long as you take the time to fund your business plan, develop your brand, and distribute your products, customers will flock to you.

Do you want to know other ways you can take your business to the next level? If so, make sure you bookmark our site so you never miss out on more expert guides.