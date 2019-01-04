Money Talks: Financial Planning Blog Ideas to Engage Clients

The NEFE reports that only 24% of millennials qualify as financially literate. That’s a lot of young people out there you could help with your financial planning blog. The trick is to get them to navigate to your page in the first place.

Attracting visitors with financial blog topics can be a struggle. How do you make financial planning exciting? What makes a millennial want to learn about being financially responsible?

There’s no magic bullet here, you’ll need to tap into a number of creative strategies. If you want to grow your blog into something more than a simple directory of knowledge, follow this guide.

Introduce students, young entrepreneurs, and small businesses to a more secure New Year with these inspiring blog ideas.

Guest Advisors & Interviews

How can you take your financial planning blog from enthusiast to a mainstream hit? By reaching out and grabbing bigger and more recognizable faces. You may not be able to get a Suze Orman, Elaine King, or a Dave Ramsey, but that’s okay.

Start with local names to get some buzz. Gradually, work your way up to national and global financial advisor icons. If you can, try to get some short interviews in audio format for greater shareability.

Financial blogs with business advice confirmed from outside their own house have greater authority.

Do Specialize in a Niche

You might be thinking that appealing to the widest audience is best for long-term success. You might be right, but it’s not doing you any favors for you starting out. By specializing in a niche, you gain the best ROI in PPC, pre-qualified leads, and marketing your brand.

Gear your blog posts towards your niche, while peppering in plenty of evergreen content. If you do the reverse of this and try to appeal to niche audiences, trending topics, and etc. it won’t bring you qualified leads. Remember, you’re looking for the quality, not the number of subscribers and visitors.

Don’t Clickbait, Pique Interests

The temptation of clickbait blog strategies exists in every niche. Honestly, the concept is solid, when executed correctly. We want to avoid costly mistakes in the financial niche, though.

Rather than risk your integrity with deceptive headlines, stand out with creativity. Frame your posts around popular activities or trends. The recent “avocado toast” millennials meme is a good example.

Craft stories around personal stories, news, events, and products that end with a financial lesson. There’s a healthy balance you should strive for between entertainment and advice–infotainment if you will.

Try not to rely too much on celebrity posts, though. This can come off as generic content because it is so saturated online. Many financial advisory blogs are dry and humorless: use this to separate yourself from the pack.

Financial Journeys

Another great content idea is to create a regular series of blog posts. One of the easiest ways to generate long-term content is through journey posts. These types of posts are very popular in the entrepreneur communities.

You share a post each week with a detailed story about financial planning. Tracking cash flow and investments is a nuanced process that can provide a lot of opportunity for interaction. You want these posts to be accessible, relatable, and encouraging.

This type of content is more valuable than lecture posts telling people what they already hear (save, pay debts, etc.) Seeing someone’s humbling journey to success is believing.

Layman’s Trading Products

This category of blog posts should not be neglected. There is a surge in public interest when it comes to trading and investing in stocks. It’s now as easy as downloading an app to get started.

The problem still remains in educating and weeding out the bad/useless products. With your financial planning blog, people can learn more about CFD trading, make smarter choices, and avoid the disenchantment with stock markets. When you provide valuable advice that quickly translates to reader success, you get lifetime subscribers.

This is how you can quickly climb the ladder as an authority blog.

Goal Setting

One of the most important keys to financial success is proper goal setting. Most people are terrible at setting goals and keeping them. That boils down to knowing how to set goals, rather than pure willpower.

For financial planning niches, there are tons of ways to create content around goal setting. Depending on your target audience, you can write goal setting blogs 100s of different ways. These are your bread ‘n butter evergreen posts that should always receive clicks.

You don’t need to be a personal development life coach in order to explain basic goal setting concepts. Try to include both basic and advanced goal setting techniques in each post.

Negotiating

This last type of content applies to many situations. Life is full of negotiating, both financial and personal. Teach your audience how to negotiate and they won’t have any issues fishing, trading fish stocks, or building a fish empire.

You can talk about negotiating at their job, in their relationships, business deals, or haggling like an episode of Pawn Stars. The key is framing in it the context of financial planning, not “winning” or getting one over. Negotiation needs to be removed from the context of thievery, exploitation, and manipulation.

Those who are trying to find a blueprint for financial planning often lack negotiating skills. This advice is great for creating high-value customers.

Refine Your Financial Planning Blog

If you follow this advice, your financial planning blog should start seeing better traffic. Lowering your bounce rate and increasing those prequalified leads is the name of the game. Financial advice blogs need to strike a good balance of varied, valuable, and entertaining topics.

If you’re looking for more examples of financial web advice like this, check out the Small Business Brief archives. You can find a wide variety of financial topics here to help inspire and refine your strategy.