Is Binance Safe? The Final Word

What is Binance?

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange company located in Malta. It was started in China in 2017 at the height of the cryptocurrency hype. On Binance you can trade 100 cryptocurrencies from the comfort of your own home.

The platform has millions of users who are completing millions of transactions all of the time. It’s a fast-moving marketplace that is booming. Binance has a great user experience for its millions of cryptocurrency traders.

Binance is a crypto-only trading company that offers both basic and advanced trading options. You can sell and trade crypto to crypto. However, with a credit card you can purchase the following currencies:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ripple (XRP)

Binance Coin (BNB)

Ethereum (ETH)

Litecoin (LTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Binance charges a flat interest rate of 0.1 percent. This is a very competitive rate in the cryptocurrency exchange company world. Many traders find this a great benefit of trading on Binance.

It is important to note that you can only withdraw cryptocurrency from Binance.

Is Binance Legit?

Binance is a legit cryptocurrency exchange company. On Binance you can use, sell, and trade your cryptocurrency. Their rates are some of the most competitive around.

When Binance was unfortunately hacked for 7000 BTC in May of 2019, all users affected were reimbursed. The company held funds specifically for unfortunate cases such as this. However, the company does try its best to safeguard its user’s funds to prevent events such as the 2019 hack.

As with any service, be sure to check out Binance for yourself before trading your cryptocurrency. Binance is a legit, and trusted by millions, cryptocurrency exchange company.

Is Binance Safe?

All and all, are you still wondering is Binance safe? It’s as safe as other cryptocurrency exchange companies. You can get started in the virtual exchange today.

Binance aims to be the infrastructure for the blockchain ecosystem. They help make cryptocurrency exchange a global economy. Binance is safe to use around the world and in almost any country.

Binance uses two-factor authentication to heighten its security measures. This is widely seen as a good safety measure. There are many pros to working with Binance when it comes to the trading of your cryptocurrency of choice.

Binance is widely seen as one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchange companies. There are overall very few complaints about their services. However, their customer service features could be better.

