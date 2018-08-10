Effective Marketing Strategies for a Budding Forex Broker

The forex business is a tricky business to get involved with, especially if you’re launching your own forex brokerage. With that said, here are some effective marketing strategies that’ll help you have success in this business.



Getting into the forex business is a demanding task, but it’s incredibly rewarding. However, there’s more to it than tracking changes in trade and knowing how to leverage funds.

There’s also the best practices of running a business you have to consider. These include things like working with integrity and working hard, as well as knowing how to brand yourself and create effective marketing strategies.

You may think this has nothing to do with forex trading. But in reality, knowing how the international money market works and how to market your own business go hand in hand. One gives you the experience you need to succeed, and the other gives you the exposure to start getting clients.

Here are 5 marketing strategies you need to start using.

1. On-Site Optimization

On-site optimization is just one part of how SEO works, but it’s arguably the most important. This is what helps you rank well on search engines. The higher you rank, the easier it is to introduce your services to people who need forex consulting or access to international funds.

The basics of creating an on-site optimization strategy are:

indexing your website on Google

researching keywords and using them in your website copy

investing in custom professional images

building out your sitemap

Other aspects of on-site optimization include having consistent NAP information and pushing relevant content on your site. This is called content marketing.

2. Content Marketing

Content marketing is all about publishing interesting, innovative written material on a consistent basis. The best way to do this is by starting a blog on your website.

Blogging is such a powerful tool to generate new business and keep old clients coming back. It helps you stand out to search bots and it tells your target audience you know a thing or two about forex trading. Both are important goals to have.

When you focus on making your site easier for search bots to find, you’re really making it easier to reach new customers. When you write blogs in order to create authority, you’re setting yourself apart from the competition.

If you’re wondering what kind of content an authority forex site has, check out regulated forex brokers. Be sure to come up with your own content, though, as you don’t want to get flagged for duplicate content, or worse, plagiarism.

3. Social Media Marketing

The next marketing strategy worth investing time and money is in social media. This is a nice supplement to your content marketing efforts, and it’s very powerful on its own, too.

Social media allows you to be more personal with your brand. It’s a place to continue the conversation with users and to reach new potential clients, too. The key to a successful social campaign, though, is to find the channels that work best for you.

Take your time researching each social platform and do some trial and error with social ads before investing a lot of money in a campaign. Also, consider partnering with social media influencers who work in the finance and luxury lifestyle industries. These are people who can refer their audience to you.

Influencer partnerships allow you to reach more people by having someone else talk about your business. An influencer may write a caption about your services or say amazing things about you on their story. Either way, they’re sending more customers your way by sharing your business with their large social media audience.

4. Email Marketing

Another marketing tool you need to get familiar with is email. Email campaigns are great when you have a stack of leads to reach out to. They help you create personal, targeted introductions – which blogging and social media just can’t do.

More so, email is an extension of the marketing strategies listed thus far. Sometimes, it takes a little more encouragement to turn a few digital interactions into a closed deal.

In other words, when a user reads one blog or follows you on social media, they’re not guaranteed to buy something from you. If you find a way to make them opt-in for your email list and keep connecting with them, though, this person is more likely to end up as a customer.

It really is that simple. You just have to know how to make all your different marketing tools work together.

5. Print Marketing

As great as the digital strategies mentioned thus far are, they still don’t replace print marketing entirely. There’s value in having business cards on-hand when you go to events. There’s even good reason to still print flyers or create brochures, too.

The key is to not depend on these marketing tactics. They’re worthwhile in small doses or when targeted well. But, you do need digital to drive your marketing campaigns home.

The next time you’re thinking about investing in a traditional campaign, consider whether or not your efforts are better spent on one of the digital tools listed here. It’s good to try something new from time to time, especially if you’re still waiting on your forex business to really take off.

Use These Effective Marketing Strategies to Your Advantage

While it’s good to learn about effective marketing strategies in theory, the best way to discover what works best for your business is by doing. Try your hand at on-site optimization and open business accounts on social media if you haven’t already.

Give your campaigns a bit of time to see the results you’re looking for. Don’t hesitate to try different ideas or to reach out to digital marketing professionals for help, either.

If you’re interested in using these marketing tools (and more) to their fullest potential, click here.