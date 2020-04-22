How to Find a Small Business Accountant: This is What You Need to Do

You started your small business because you have a passion for what you do. You provide a service or product that is what you do best—but what about the rest of it?

For many small business owners, the love for what they offer can lose a little luster when it’s time to crunch the numbers. However, your business can’t function without someone keeping track of your expenses, income, and taxes.

You wouldn’t expect your website designer also to put your products together, and you shouldn’t expect yourself to generate the ideas, develop your products, and also run your balance sheets! Every small business needs a small business accountant. Here’s why!

Stick to What You Do Best

Running a successful business means finding the right people and tools for each task required to execute your products or services. That applies to how you spend your time, too!

When you’re small, it’s easy to feel like you should wear several hats to keep costs down. Hiring a staff might feel out of the question when you’re first starting with your business idea, but when it’s time to grow, it’s time to take some tasks off of your plate and hire the right people for roles that aren’t what you do best.

You keep the ideas coming. Your accountant keeps your dollars and sense on track so you can keep doing what you do!

Know What You Need

Hiring an accountant for small business can feel overwhelming until you determine what you need. You might not need a full-time accountant, depending on the size of your business and the accounting tasks you need. However, it’s essential to realize when it’s time to start using a professional accountant or service to keep your business on track.

Make a list of what you need most and how often you need it:

Basic bookkeeping (weekly, monthly, annually)

Creating reports (monthly, quarterly, annually)

Cash flow management

Projections

Analyzing business finances and assets

Providing tax advice, filing returns, and keeping track of deductions

When you have an idea of the accounting workload, you’ll be able to find the right business accountant or service to fit where you are in the life of your business. A service like Click and Mortar can be an ideal solution for outsourcing your accounting services without bringing a full-time accountant onto your payroll.

Make Sure It’s a Good Fit

Be sure your accountant is the right fit. Even if you start with an outsourced accounting service, make sure they’re available when you need them, provide the type of reports you need, and understand what you do. An understanding of your business helps an accountant analyze your finances, track your goals, and find the best deductions when it’s tax time.

A Small Business Accountant Keeps You Focused!

A small business accountant helps keep you focused on your business, your products, and your customers! Serve your clients better when you offload the accounting work to a professional.

If you found this article helpful, be sure you check out more of our blog posts!