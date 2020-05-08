Work From Home Models: Are Any Right for Your Business?

Is sitting in an office all day boring to you? Do you find it hard to focus in an office environment? Work from home models could be the solution you are looking for.

Even as a business owner, being in the office can burst your bubble. Luckily, there are ways to get work done without having to be at the office all of the time. Here are some work from home models that could be right for your business:

Centralized Office With Occasional Work From Home

This model has employees working from home on occasion while most of their time is spent in the office. The number of hours you can spend away from the office will vary depending on the company.

This model is great for those seeking a good work-life balance. Commuting to the office every day may be a hassle if you live far away, so this model is preferred by those with homes far away from the office.

The same routine gets old, but being able to work from home on occasion will give employees a much-needed break.

Centralized Office With Work From Anywhere

This model is similar to the model above, but with a little more to it. This model gives employees the choice of where they work. This could mean at their home, in the office, or anywhere with Wi-Fi.

Companies use this model to allow employees some freedom. Wherever you think you can work best, go there.

Your business could benefit from this work from the home model as it can make your employees more productive. Remote work policies could save you some money in the end. A remote work policy can reduce operational costs.

If you’re worried about working from home, this great guide can give you tips on how to make the most of it.

Fully Remote

This fully remote model has no office involved at all. A work from home policy can mean your employees don’t have to be in the same city, state, or even country.

Companies who use this model have most likely been using it since day one. If you are considering the switch to this model, it could take some getting used to. If you are just now starting your business, this could be the model for you.

This model works great for those who travel a lot and refuse to commit to one place. Another advantage includes paying your employees based on where they live.

Telework Policy

A telework policy is a model that allows employees to work from anywhere other than the normal office, this includes working from home.

This arrangement is usually requested by the employee. Depending on the policy, this could be a portion of employee’s work or full-time work.

As a business owner, you will determine if the employee can occasionally work off base or if they can all of the time. You will be able to approve or disapprove of the circumstances.

Try One of These Work From Home Models

One of these work from home models is bound to be right for you and your business. Try one today to see productivity and other things improve completely!

