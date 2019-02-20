What’s the Bright Idea?! Here’s How to Get a Patent

Did you know that there were over 3 million patents filed in 2017? That’s over 3 million new and fresh inventions on how to change the world.

From big impact idea to small scale suggestions, it is the inventions that come from them that keep our world developing. If you have an idea, however big or small, then you should grab it and run with it.

The best way to protect your inventions is with a patent. But how do you file for one? What do you need? Well, keep reading to learn everything you need to know about how to get a patent.

Research the Market for Competition

Before you can think about how to patent an idea you first need to do your research. Check the market thoroughly to make sure your idea and the prototype you are creating is unique.

It also allows you to check that you are not going to be stepping on the toes of other inventors. Research also allows you to solidify your ideas before file, ensuring your invention is truly ready.

Turn Your Idea into an Invention

It’s one thing to have this useful product idea, but it is another to start building it. To turn your idea into an invention. Yet if you want to file for a patent then that is exactly what you are going to have to do.

Ideas are great, but you need something more than that to secure it with any of the different patent types.

Understand the Type of Patent You Want to Apply For

There is not just one type of patent that you can apply for. When learning about how to patent a product you first need to know what sort of patent you want. There are four primary patent types.

Utility patent

Design patent

Plant patent

Software patent

Each of these covers a different range of inventions. The most common is a utility patent. However, you need to make sure you apply for the correct one. A good idea is to submit a provisional patent application to give you enough time to complete your initial invention before filing the final patent.

Complete Your Application

In order to get a patent, you need to submit an application. You can go through this yourself, or you can recruit the services of an attorney.

The choice is yours, but with the amount of paperwork and back and forth with the patent office, organizing things through an attorney is often the best approach.

Wait Patiently

A patent is not given overnight. It takes time. A crucial part of the entire process is waiting.

It can take years before your patent application is finally approved. You should use this time to either continue working on your invention or buy looking to expand other ideas you have and creating new inventions and filing new patents.

Don’t be put off by the waiting times, because the world needs innovation to thrive.

Protect Yourself By Learning How to Get a Patent

It is important to know how to get a patent for your inventions. A patent not only protects you but can give you a competitive edge in whatever industry it is you are situated.

By filing a patent, you are securing your invention and tying it to the success of your business. While not filing would mean that any competitor that saw your invention would be able to produce the same, and potentially damage the growth of your business.

You owe it to yourself to protect your ideas and the things you create.

