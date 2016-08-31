What Is a Logo? Just the Beating Heart of Your Brand, That’s All

As a small business owner and entrepreneur, you should think long and hard about your logo. Every element should be a conscious decision about how you want to communicate your brand and the emotional benefit you offer. Choose your color(s) wisely and make sure it’s unique in your industry. Choose a special type treatment and any graphic design that conveys the energy of your brand, and what your customers receive from it. Click here to read the full article…

