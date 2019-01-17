The 10 Best Part Time Jobs When You Need Some Extra Cash

Have you been thinking about getting a part-time job to boost your income?

You’re not alone. According to a Bankrate study, four out of ten Americans have a side job.

And whether you’d prefer a second job where you come face-to-face with other people or you’re seeking a legitimate work from home gig, there are plenty of options out there. Here’s a look at ten of the best part-time jobs.

1. Bartender

If you have a good rapport with people and enjoy mixing drinks and making recommendations, then you may be able to earn good money as a bartender.

Work for a top restaurant, and you could find yourself bringing home top tips. Bartenders are also needed for catering companies, hotels, and golf courses.

Although it’s possible to earn your bartending license by taking online video courses, attending a bartending school in person (which costs more) has its advantages. Many schools help place their students into part-time bartending jobs and can provide leads.

Also, you’ll learn to mix drinks hands-on.

2. Fitness Instructor/Personal Trainer

Do you love working out? Are you a good motivator who cares about helping other people achieve your goals? Then a part-time personal trainer job may be right for you.

Although many personal trainers work at gyms, some prefer to go the entrepreneurial route and start their own business. This gives them the freedom to visit clients’ homes and create their own schedule.

You will need to study to be a fitness trainer and earn a nationally recognized personal training certification, as well as certification in CPR. This can take a few months depending upon the program you choose.

3. Retail Associate/Cashier

That old standby, the retail job, may get a bad rap, but it still has its perks.

Many stores now give their workers an employee discount and other incentives, even if they’re part-time. And now that the minimum wage has increased in several states, working a part-time retail job is a little more lucrative.

4. Tour Guide

Those who love history and can easily remember facts may enjoy guiding people through historical properties and attractions as a tour guide.

There are tour guides for local parks and historical sites, and those that work with travel companies to lead visitors through popular tourist attractions.

This is a relatively easy job, but it does require patience (especially when answering the same questions that tend to get asked) and the ability to stand on your feet for hours at a time.

5. Lyft/Uber Driver

Ride service companies such as Lyft and Uber are still popular options for part-time jobs because of the flexible schedules and pay. In Boston, Uber drivers make just over $19 an hour.

You’ll need to be comfortable navigating a city and picking up strangers in your vehicle to be successful.

6. Dog Walker/Pet Sitter

Animal lovers can turn their passion into extra cash when they walk dogs or sit people’s pets. You can sign up through a home care service site such as Care.com (references from other people can raise your profile) or market your own services.

Being certified in pet CPR and knowing how to administer medicine to pets can help you stand out.

7. Hemp Dispensary Jobs

With medicinal and recreational marijuana becoming legal in many states, this means the hemp and marijuana industry is booming. Many dispensaries are forming and these companies need a variety of workers.

Jobs for hemp dispensary businesses range from accountants to dispensary agents, or the ones customers interact with face to face.

To get a better idea of what kinds of part-time jobs are available in the hemp industry, check out Hemp Staff.

8. Virtual Assistant

Virtual assistant positions have been gaining popularity as companies hire remote workers or move from having a physical address to existing virtually. A virtual assistant is much like an office manager or assistant, only they can do their job from the comfort of their home.

Virtual assistants may prepare documents, update social media channels, and perform other tasks. If you would prefer to work from home and you’re detail oriented and good with multi-tasking, this may be the ideal part-time job for you.

Keep in mind that when working from home, you may need to take extra steps to be productive and on top of work.

9. Etsy Shop Owner

Do you have a line of unique handmade goods that people would love to own?

Maybe you’re a knitter, jewelry maker, silversmith, or other creative artist making products that people would love to own. You can try launching your own shop on Etsy or Zazzle.

10. Delivery Driver

Many shipping companies such as UPS need part-time drivers to deliver packages. The good news about many of these jobs is they operate Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

You can also become a delivery person for Amazon, which sometimes uses third-party companies to drop packages off at homes and businesses. If you take this option, you’ll need a reliable vehicle as you’ll be driving your own instead of a company-issued delivery truck.

Now You Know About the Best Part-Time Jobs

This list of the ten best part-time jobs is just the beginning.

There’s a lot of options for people who need to make extra money. All you have to do is keep your eyes open and check out job search sites to find openings for interesting positions in your area.

If you’re a small business owner looking to connect with others to learn tips and tricks for running a small business, please visit our forum.