How to Open a Cleaning Business That Sells

Who doesn’t love a clean and sparkling home? Learn how to make your local community shine with these tips on how to open a cleaning business.

It takes a lot more to open a cleaning business than knowing how to make a home sparkle. As a business owner, it’s up to you to market your cleaning business effectively, hire and train employees, and manage budgets and bookkeeping.



Simply put, owning your own business isn’t for the faint of heart. However, your passion for all things neat and tidy may give you the energy you need to turn your cleaning business dream into reality.

Here’s what you need to know to open a cleaning business that sells:

The First Steps Before You Open a Cleaning Business

Before you can start accepting customers, you’ll need a business name. Opt for one that allows you to purchase a matching domain name for a business website.

Legitimate cleaning businesses will require a business license from the city you plan to operate in.

You’ll also need a vehicle and plenty of cleaning supplies in your inventory. You could opt to use your current vehicle if you have enough space for your supplies. Otherwise, you’ll need to budget for a vehicle purchase to accommodate your needs, such as a van or SUV.

What Services Will You Offer?

The term “cleaning” can cover a variety of specifics, from building sizes and types to specific items that need your special touch. You need to choose what your business will focus on.

Some cleaning companies are strictly residential or commercial. Others offer a combination of both. The needs of each type can vary greatly, and there are pros and cons to both.

You'll also need to think about what cleaning services your business will offer. For example, some cleaning companies focus specifically on carpet cleaning, while others only offer a general housekeeping.

How to Budget Your Cleaning Business

You should have a budget for all expenses. Your cleaning business budget may include things like advertising, insurance, accounting software, supplies, transportation costs, payroll, taxes, and other overhead items.

No expense, no matter how small, should be left off your budget. Even a few small charges here and there can easily eat away at hard-earned profits.

Set Your Prices

Once you decide your service offerings and know your expenses, think about how much it will cost you to deliver those services.

Knowing what to charge can be tricky. Some companies charge a flat fee, while others work on an hourly rate. Pricing may vary depending on residential versus business customer, as well as building size and type of cleaning services offered.

You want to offer fair pricing, but you also want to turn a profit.

Market Your Business

Word of mouth can go a long way in generating a client base, but it’s not always enough. Consider inexpensive forms of marketing to attract business, such as blogging or social media advertisements.

Don't just advertise your business. Market your services so that people can see the value in what you do.

Don’t just advertise your business. Market your services so that people can see the value in what you do.

In Closing

If you’re ready to open a cleaning business, you may be on the most exciting, rewarding journey of your life. Just do your homework first – your business’s success depends on it.

