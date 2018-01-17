Marketing for Therapists: Tips for Growing Your Practice

If you’re a therapist, it’s important to have a strategy to promote your practice and gain more clients. While most therapists would rather let their work speak for itself, it’s important to know that potential clients may not have access to that type of information. So, it’s essential that you invest in marketing for therapists so you can increase awareness, engage with your community, and build your practice.

Want to engage in marketing for therapists but not sure where to start? In this article, we’ll give you tips and tricks for welcoming, helpful, and inspiration marketing for therapist techniques so you can enjoy success.

Successful marketing for your private practice requires multiple marketing strategies, including networking, social media engagement, and blogging. Here are some top marketing tips to cover all your bases:

Network With Other Local Therapists

When it comes to private practices, you shouldn’t see other therapists as competition but rather as potential networking partners. In fact, they could help you attract more clients! You should attend conferences regularly to further your clinical skills and use these opportunities to make connections.

Why should you do this? Well, if you’re unable to help someone because you don’t take their insurance or they have an issue you’re not trained to deal with, you can refer them one of the therapists in your network. In turn, they can do the same thing for you, which will help you both with your marketing efforts.

Connect With Your Community on Social Media

Social media is one of the most effective therapy marketing tools because it lets you show your personality and therapy approach and engage with followers and clients. You should post links to helpful articles, respond to community questions, post inspirational quotes, and share posts from other accounts that will resonate with viewers. Just make to keep your personal account and practice accounts separate.

Here are some tips for therapy marketing on each social media channel:

Facebook

A great marketing tip for Facebook is boosting blog posts and running ads. Create posts when you have someone new join your team, or when you attend a conference or get positive press. Facebook ads are relatively cheap so they’re a great way to experiment to find out what posts result in highest engagement.

Twitter

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to engage with customers, you should be using Twitter. Build a killer profile, share pictures, tweet about trending topics, and use “call to actions” to compel people to come to your practice. Just make sure you post regularly and frequently.

LinkedIn

Linkedin is a wonderful way to connect with other therapists, establish yourself as an industry expert, and build connections with sources of referrals. You can connect with mental health experts, family physicians, school guidance counselors, and others who can help market your practice.

Blog as Much as You Can

Blogging is another great way to market your practice and establish yourself as an industry expert. By creating original content you can improve your SEO and help move your website up in search engine rankings. You can also show potential clients your expertise and help them determine if you’re the right therapist for them.

Blogging is harder than it seems, so before you start you should take a course or do some research. Determine what kind of content your clients want, whether it’s articles on anxiety and depression or resources for online marriage counseling. You should also learn how to utilize keywords and the ways in which you can optimize your post so that people will find it.

Another great blogging tip is writing for well-established websites so you can get your name out there and establish you and your practice as an expert resource. Many of these websites will link your article to your directory listing, which will drive readers to it. This is a great way to share content that reaches thousands of social media followers, many of whom may turn to your practice for assistance.

Get Local Media Attention

If you are hosting an event, try to connect with your local newspaper or TV station to convince them to cover it for the additional press. When you do this, send them a news release that highlights the unique aspects of your practice or the event you are hosting. By doing this, you can enhance your marketing efforts for both your event and your practice in general.

Volunteer

Your clients are community members, so a great way to get to know them and market your practice is by getting more involved in your community. Volunteer as a speaker at schools, talk to community groups and speak on panels with other local organizations. By doing this for free or for a reduced fee, you can also show potential clients that you care about making a positive impact in your community.

Embrace Traditional Marketing Techniques

While traditional advertising may not be as common as it used to be, it’s still a great way to get your business in front of clients. So put an ad in a local magazine, sponsor local events, and consider any publication that your potential clients may use.

You should also create a monthly newsletter so you can email current clients and anyone who may have expressed interest in your practice. Try to include things like motivational quotes, recent press, and content from any of your recent blog posts. You may even want to target possible business customers with direct mailing so you can address as many people as possible.

Final Thoughts on Marketing for Therapists

Therapy is meaningful and important work, so you should be marketing your practice to showcase your great work and attract potential clients. By following these therapy marketing tips, you can increase practice awareness, win over clients, and establish yourself as a go-to expert in the field of therapy.

Are you a therapist in need of marketing assistance? Are there any tips or tricks we missed?