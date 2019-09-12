Let’s Get Digital: How to Be a Nomad

In 2019, there are 62.2 million freelancers in the U.S. alone, and this number is expected to reach 50% of the population by 2027.

Digital nomads can be bloggers/writers, videographers, translators, coders, digital marketers, graphic designers, web developers, and everything in between. To succeed as a nomad, you need more than just talent and experience. You need patience, hard work and discipline, investing in yourself, and a good plan to follow.

Ready for a new adventure? Keep reading to discover how to be a nomad and work from anywhere in the world.

Make a Plan

If you already have a full-time job and plan to step into the digital nomad lifestyle, you need a solid plan. This doesn’t have to be an elaborate 20-page presentation, but rather a summary of your goals, steps to achieve them, expenses, and marketing methods.

Make a plan that’s easy to follow so you don’t get caught up in minor details. A good plan can save you a lot of time, money, and failed deals if you have a clear vision and know how to get there.

Create a Website

You can’t be a digital nomad and work remotely for clients without a professional website. This is one of the first things potential clients will look at before they hire you. Your website is your online portfolio and business card. It shows clients you take your business seriously and invest in yourself.

Don’t spend too much time and effort into your website in the beginning. You can tweak and improve it as you go. For starters, it’s important to have one so clients can see who you are and how you can help them.

Invest in Yourself

Investing in yourself goes beyond buying website hosting and a domain name. You should constantly invest in improving your skills, but also in tools and software that will make your job easier.

To discover what you should invest in, ask yourself if there’s a gap in your knowledge or approach to clients. Can filling this gap bring you more business and take you a step closer to your goals? Is it worth investing in something if you’re not sure of the ROI? Consider all sides of an investment before you buy a course, digital tool, or coaching session.

Join a Digital Nomad Community

At the beginning of your nomad lifestyle journey, it can get lonely as you venture out on your own. The people in your life might not understand your decisions and vision, so you’ll need a community that does.

With so many digital nomads around the world, it’s easier than ever to find like-minded people. You can search for local groups on social media or join sites like MeetUp for international locations.

Joining a close-knit community that knows the ups and downs of digital nomadism will help you navigate this lifestyle better, learn new skills, find job opportunities, and discover nomad-friendly places to live.

Set an Income Goal

There’s more than one way to make money online and it all comes down to hard work, dedication, and being persistent. However, when you don’t have clients lined up, you need to set clear income goals. Write down the details on how you plan to achieve your desired monthly income, as well as how you’ll increase this sum.

Ask yourself what is the minimum amount of money you need to live comfortably and aim for that. When you hit this goal, you can start looking for ways to increase the amount little by little. It’s important to know what number you’re working towards so you can take the necessary steps.

Consider Your Expenses

Even though you don’t have an office to maintain or a daily commute, the nomadic lifestyle comes with expenses. Aside from web hosting, you’ll need fast and reliable wi-fi, rent money for your apartment, tools and software you use, living expenses for food and clothes, and daily coffee shop trips.

Depending on the cost of living in your location, these expenses might be even higher. This is why it’s crucial to have savings before quitting your job and becoming a freelancer.

Start Looking for Remote Jobs

Once you have a plan and a website, it’s time to start looking for digital nomad jobs. Public job postings get tons of resumes, so if you want yours to stand out, you have to offer something nobody has offered. You can look for gigs on job boards, or start contacting clients directly and see if they need your services.

At the same time, stay active on social media, find out where your clients go, what they do online, and what their pain points are. Finding the ideal client takes some time, but once you do, it’ll all be worth it.

Don’t Give Up

Becoming a freelancer and finding jobs for digital nomads can take some time. This is when many people give up and go back to their full-time jobs, but for this lifestyle to work, you need to work as well.

Patience is an essential part of the digital nomad mindset, and if you’re persistent, consistent, and knowledgeable, things will take off.

Decide on Your First Destination

Many people choose the digital nomad lifestyle because they can travel the world and make money while doing so. Now that you know how to become a nomad, it’s time to choose your first destination.

Some of the best cities for freelancers and digital nomads include:

Lisbon, Portugal

Prague, Czech Republic

Medellin, Colombia

​Budapest, Hungary

Taipei, Taiwan

Bali, Indonesia

Valencia, Spain

Chiang Mai, China

When choosing your destination, consider the rent cost, wi-fi quality and availability, cost of living, safety, and of course, fun.

Now You Know How to Be a Nomad!

If you’ve ever dreamed of being your own boss, make more money, and work whenever you want, the nomadic lifestyle is for you.

These tips will help you learn how to be a nomad, work with clients from all over the world, and travel to a different country each month.

