How to Live the Digital Nomad Lifestyle During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Are you a digital nomad wondering how you can continue your on-the-road lifestyle through the COVID-19 pandemic?

There’s no doubt that this pandemic has put a damper on a lot of people’s travel plans. However, just because it may be more difficult to travel, doesn’t mean you should let the coronavirus outbreak hold you back from living your best life.

Check out this guide to discover how to live the digital nomad lifestyle during the pandemic.

1. Rent or Buy an RV

If you’re itching to explore but are nervous about flying, why not hit the road in an RV? The great thing about RVs is that they allow you to see the country in a way you never have before while still maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Most national and state parks have remained open through the coronavirus, and there are a lot of campgrounds open as well. These campgrounds offer plenty of opportunities for you to meet and mingle with fellow RVers while still maintaining a safe distance.

Plus, with RV travel, you don’t have to worry about catching or spreading the coronavirus in a restaurant or hotel. Most RVs come with beds as well as built-in kitchens, so you won’t be spreading your germs.

2. Know How to Stay Safe On the Road

Whether you choose to travel to a different state or a different country, it’s important that you know the coronavirus-related safety guidelines. These include:

Wearing a mask in public spaces

Maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others

Washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds

Frequently disinfecting surfaces you come in contact with (you can check out Ctr-nw.com to learn the property disinfecting methods)

By following these general guidelines, you’ll be able to keep yourself and others safe on the road.

3. Rethink Hostels

Hostels are often a haven for digital nomads, as they’re a great place for meeting people from all around the world. However, hostels are not the best accommodation option in the time of coronavirus.

Until things really start to clear up, we recommend sticking to vacation rentals, AirBnBs, or short-term rentals in your chosen destination.

4. Research Destination Options

Before you buy a flight, you need to make absolutely certain that the country you’re traveling to will let you in. While citizens of the US have a lot of travel options during normal times, our destination options are currently very limited due to coronavirus.

Not only that, but a lot of travel restrictions are changing at a moment’s notice. And, even if you’re allowed to travel to a certain country, you often have to quarantine for two weeks before you go anywhere.

This is why it’s so important to research the rules in your chosen country beforehand. With that being said, here are the countries where Americans are currently allowed to travel to:

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

Cambodia

Croatia

Dominican Republic

Egypt

French Polynesia

Jamaica

Maldives

Mexico

North Macedonia

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and Grenadines

Serbia

Rwanda

Tanzania

Turkey

Turks and Caicos

United Arab Emirates

Again, it’s very important that you research each country before buying a ticket. For example, to enter Belize, you’ll need to come with a negative COVID test that was taken no more than 72 hours before your departure.

Are You Ready to Resume Your Digital Nomad Lifestyle?

Now that you’ve read this guide, it’s time to start planning your next move as a digital nomad. While COVID is certainly changing the way we travel, it doesn’t mean we need to say goodbye to traveling altogether.

