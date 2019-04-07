Entrepreneurs on a Budget: Top Businesses You Can Start with $1,000!

Are you looking to start your own business?

If so, you’re not alone as there are now nearly 30 million entrepreneurs in the US. There are a lot of great benefits to working for yourself, including unlimited earning potential and the ability to create your work schedule. You won’t have a boss to report to or someone telling you that you have to work from 9 to 5.

Starting a business might seem out of reach, but you don’t need to be a millionaire to be an entrepreneur. There are a lot of businesses you can start with $1,000 or less. Keep reading to learn more about the best companies you can start with $1,000.

Seven Businesses You Can Start With $1,000

You don’t necessarily need a significant investment to start a business. If you have a particular skill that’s in demand, you can start marketing yourself and making money today.

If you’re not sure what you can do, here are seven businesses you can start with $1,000 or sometimes even less:

1. Website and Graphic Design Services

Website and graphic designers are in high demand, and this gives you a great opportunity to start your small design firm.

The first step to becoming a website or graphic designer to create an impressive website of your own. You can visit this website to find out more about what your site should look like and some services you can offer.

2. Tutoring

Tutoring is always in demand, for just about any subject. You can market yourself locally, or you can join an online website that offers tutoring services, such as Tutor.com.

3. Photographer

Photography is another great skill that tons of people are using to make money. Photographers can charge hundreds of dollars an hour, so you’ll be making decent money in no time.

4. Freelance Writing

Writing is one of the most popular freelance professions for a good reason. You can make a lot of money from writing anywhere in the world. Businesses need copywriters who can produce just about anything, from short articles to books. You can find jobs through an online writing marketplace, such as Upwork.

5. Dog Sitter and Walker

Do you love dogs? Then you should consider becoming a dog walker because it’s virtually free to get started. All you’ll need are some basic pet supplies and a good marketing strategy to get the word out about your services.

6. Makeup Artist

People are always looking to pamper themselves, so getting into an industry like hair care, massage therapy or makeup artistry is a good idea. Some of these jobs (like cosmetology) might have educational and license requirements that will cost more than $1,000, so make sure you do your research to see what your total financial commitment will be.

7. Accountant

Everyone needs an accountant at some point, so if you’re good with numbers and have a degree, you should consider starting your own accounting business. Again, you should check license and degree requirements in your area before you get started on this path.

