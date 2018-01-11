Digital Marketing for Jewelry Businesses

Top Tips for Big Sales



Is your new jewelry store not seeing the kinds of sales you were hoping for? Then check out our top tips for digital marketing for jewelry businesses.

Did you know that specialty jewelers account for over 43% of the jewelry industry’s total sales?

That means serious opportunity for small jewelry businesses. It also means serious competition.

If your jewelry business is seeing a drop in sales, it’s time to think about your online marketing strategy. With consumers searching for products and services and making purchases online more than ever, you can’t afford to ignore it.

You may be thinking what many small business owners think when it comes to digital marketing – What’s my next move?

Well, you’re in luck. Today, we’re going over some tips for creating effective digital marketing for jewelry businesses. Putting these tactics to use will help increase your online visibility and bring in new customers.

Let’s get started.

A Good Website

A good online presence starts with a good website. What does that mean, though?

Your site needs to provide a great experience for the user. People are impatient when searching the internet, so if your site isn’t user-friendly, they’ll leave and go to a competitor.

A functional website has very clear and logical navigation. If your site is easy to get lost in and hard to navigate, you’ll lose potential customers. The best approach is to keep it simple.

Your website also needs to look good. You’re a jewelry business, so appearance is everything. If you have an outdated site, invest in a new, contemporary design.

If you sell your jewelry through your site, make sure the interface is easy to use and secure. If you’re strictly a brick and mortar operation, your contact information should be prominent throughout the site. Also, consider a contact form so people can easily email you directly.

An SEO Strategy

When digital marketing for jewelry, you need to make sure you’re ranking well in search engines.

Once your website is up and looking good, it’s time to perform search engine optimization.

SEO is a complicated art, so you may want to think about hiring a professional to help you out.

There are many things that need to be in place, and doing it incorrectly could actually hurt you.

A big part of good SEO is getting found for the proper keywords. This means doing keyword research and weaving the right phrases into the content on your site. For example, if you primarily sell gold jewelry in Chicago, a keyword successful keyword phrase may be “gold jewelry Chicago.”

Not only does the content on your site need to contain the proper keywords, they need to appear in other places like image alt tags and title tags.

You should also be linking out from your site to other authoritative sites and getting inbound links in return. Ask any local jewelry or small business organizations for an inbound link to help you rank higher in Google.

Quality Photos of Your Product

This goes along with having an attractive website design. All digital marketing for jewelry needs to include high-quality images of the products for sale. This goes for an e-commerce site or just displaying your jewelry on your website and other online platforms.

Think about hiring a professional photographer to take close-up shots of your pieces with a nice background. Or, get your hands on a high-quality camera and get creative. A great example of good product photos is Sons of Vikings bracelets.

Potential customers want to see detail, so give them a number of angles for each piece. When adding these photos to your site, provide zoom functionality so people can really see what each piece looks like up close. This may seem like nitpicking, but if someone doesn’t have a clear idea of your product, it’ll turn into an afterthought.

The great thing about taking attractive photos is you can use them for advertisements, Etsy, or on social media, which we’ll talk about now.

A Social Media Campaign

Any discussion about digital marketing absolutely must touch on social media. It’s now the hub of our interaction with others online. Businesses have the opportunity to reach many more people without having to spend much (or any) money.

A Facebook page for your business allows you to share news, products, advertise discounts, or simply talk about jewelry. Facebook is also a great place to post reviews and let potential customers see what kind of service you provide.

Remember those high-quality photos we talked about? Setting up an Instagram page provides a great opportunity to get those product images in front of more eyes.

The great thing about social media is that it allows people to easily share what they like. Think of this as free advertising.

Remember to link your social media sites to your main website. Also, always stay active on social media, but don’t overwhelm your audience.

Get Blogging

Marketing for jewelry can be a lot of fun. One way to grow your business is to show people how knowledgeable you are. A blog is a great way to do this.

Content is more important than ever when it comes to getting picked up by search engines.

When you attach a blog to your website, you’re consistently putting out content that search engines recognize. It also forms a tighter connection with your audience.

When thinking about blog article ideas, don’t only confine yourself to your business activities. Talk about current trends and techniques in the jewelry industry. Let your audience know that you’re an authority on the subject and also entertain them.

Once you start publishing articles, send them out to your social media sites for people to like and share. And remember to always link back to your website within your articles.

Digital Marketing for Jewelry Gets Results

You may have already implemented one or more of the tips discussed here. But if not, add a new technique to your digital marketing arsenal. If you’re seeing a dip in sales, it may be just the thing your business needs.

Remember, online marketing takes time. You may not see more sales overnight. The sooner you get to work, the sooner you’ll see results.

Small Business Brief provides information for small businesses looking to expand their reach. Check out our blog today.