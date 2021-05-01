7 Essentials for Starting a Timber Harvesting Company



Are you thinking about launching a timber harvesting company? Want to be sure that you get the essentials down when starting your business? If you run it in the right way, owning a logging company can be a very lucrative venture. However, there are a lot of different things to think about to ensure that you start your company out on the right foot and become profitable quickly. Here are the 7 essential tips you need to know about when starting a timber harvesting company. 1. Get the Equipment You Need The first thing to do when starting a timber harvesting company is to make sure you have the right equipment for the work you’ll be doing. You need to consider what equipment you need to get the job done and make sure that you have the funds to buy it when getting started. At the very least, you’ll need basic equipment like axes and chainsaws. However, it can be helpful to invest in heavy-duty equipment as well that will make things easier for you and help expand what you’ll be capable of. You’ll want to spend some time thinking about what work you’ll be doing and exactly what equipment you’ll need. Then, make a plan for acquiring what you need as soon as you can. 2. Consider Equipment Rental Options While buying logging equipment can be worth the investment, you may want to consider whether you would prefer to rent the equipment you need. Especially if you’re starting out with a small budget, it could be worth renting some of the equipment you’ll need for timber harvesting duties instead. By renting instead of buying equipment, you might be able to begin working with a smaller budget while still being able to start your business out on the right foot. 3. Find a Woodlot to Use Another essential thing to do when starting a logging company is to make sure you have access to a woodlot. Ideally, you should buy your own woodlot to use when sourcing lumber. However, as a business that’s just starting out, it can make a lot of sense to partner with local landowners who would be willing to rent part of their land to you. You may want to use online marketplaces or classifieds to find a great landowner to work with and who will give you access to their woodlot for business purposes. 4. Keep Your Eyes Open For Fallen Tree Ads Aside from finding a great woodlot to use, another thing you can do to get access to lumber to use for your business is to search the classifieds for “fallen tree” ads. Fallen trees are often advertised in local classified ads and on other online bulletin boards, so it’s well worth keeping an eye out for these. Many people would be happy to let you come to their home and take a fallen tree away. In exchange for removing the tree from their yard, you’ll be able to use it for firewood or for anything else. If you can keep your eyes open this can be a great deal for you, so be sure to jump on any opportunities that you spot immediately. 5. Have a Plan for Repurposing Wood Once you get your hands on some great timber to harvest, you should look for ways to repurpose it and create additional revenue streams for your logging business. There are many options for what to do with wood after sourcing it. This could include turning it into firewood or into boards and planks, for example. By repurposing your wood you’ll be able to boost your profits and get more money out of your logging business. Finding different ways to repurpose wood can be very helpful for ensuring that your business remains sustainable and profitable in the long run. 6. Get a Great Logging Vehicle To operate a logging business effectively, you’ll also need to get a vehicle to use. Ideally, you should buy a truck that you can use in your business for various tasks, such as delivering timber to your customers. You’ll also want to ensure that you get logging truck insurance. However, there are alternatives to buying a truck as well. One option is to rent a truck instead of buying one in order to serve your clients. Another option is to simply hire someone else to deliver the wood to your customers. This way, you’ll be able to focus on other important tasks related to managing your business. Each option for getting a vehicle to use comes with different pros and cons, so you’ll want to carefully choose which option to use when starting your business. 7. Create an Advertising Strategy Your business likely won’t be complete without a clear plan for consistently getting new customers and clients. It’s essential that you put some serious effort into building a marketing plan and advertising strategy that will help you get new customers on a regular basis. There are many ways to do this. Some of the options you can use include running some PPC ad campaigns or building a social media presence. You’ll also want to ensure you have a professional website for your business as well. Using traditional methods such as running print advertisements can be helpful for marketing your business as well. Starting a Timber Harvesting Business With These Tips If you want to start a timber harvesting company and make your business a success, it’s important that you do it right. Be sure to follow the tips above if you want to make sure that your business becomes profitable. Need more business tips and advice? Read through our blog now to find more helpful insights.



