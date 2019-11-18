6 Green Business Ideas for Environmentally Conscious Entrepreneurs

Today’s consumers are more interested in environmentally friendly brands than ever before. So, there’s never been a better time to start a green business.

But, which business should you start? There are hundreds to choose from.

You want to make a positive impact on the planet, but you also want to pay your bills. With the following sustainable business ideas, you can. Keep reading for some ingenious ideas for green businesses.

1. Local and Organic Catering

Offices, parties, and special event planners need catering to feed their guests. What if there was a more sustainable option for catering?

As a green caterer, you could serve food that is organic and sourced locally. All your dishes get served on reusable or compostable dishware. And, your recipes minimize the amount of water wasted.

2. Bike Tour Guide

Biking is an awesome alternative to cars that burn fossil fuels. If you live in a city with lots of tourists, show people just how fun bike tours can be.

Consider giving an e-bike option as well as a traditional bike. And, make a point to show tour participants the other businesses in your city that are eco-friendly.

Another related business idea would be to provide bike repair services. People are more likely to leave the car at home if their bikes are in good condition!

3. Green Cleaning Products and Services

No one wants to use harsh chemical-laced cleaning products on the surfaces their babies and pets sit on. That’s why green, organic cleaning products are so important.

There are two ideas here. You could produce green cleaning products to sell or you could provide green cleaning services. Both are important and lucrative fields to join.

4. Compost Services

Did you know that some apartment buildings don’t offer compost pickup? And, some cities don’t offer a green bin program at all.

This is where your business comes in. If you have land, consider providing a compost pickup and disposal service. Then, sell the compost soil to local farmers and landscapers.

5. Rainwater Harvesting

Clean water is scarce in many parts of the world, especially drought-stricken states in America. If you live in one of these areas, consider starting a rainwater harvesting business.

When it rains, collect the rainfall, treat it, and sell it to businesses and locals who need it. Farmers use it for irrigation and to reduce soil erosion. It also reduces the pressure on municipal water plants.

You will need to buy the startup equipment, like tanks (which you can find at https://www.watertankfactory.com.au/water-tanks-taree/).

6. Eco Blogger

Awareness is an important part of growing the green business sector. When consumers know about green product options, they’ll buy them.

To promote this important movement, start a promotional business through an eco-blog. Only promote green products and use affiliate links for green businesses.

Interested in More Sustainable Business Ideas?

The future is green. Consumers want products that are kind to the environment and don’t compromise their health or safety.

Now is the time to start a green business. Use one of the sustainable business ideas above to get started.

