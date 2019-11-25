5 Good Reasons to Pursue a Degree in Entrepreneurship

If creating a successful business was easy, then you would never hear that 90% of start-ups fail. Being an entrepreneur is far more than having a great idea and imagining it becoming the next big thing.

When you take a degree in entrepreneurship, you’ll discover the multitude of layers there are to being a business owner—layers that you might not even know exist yet.

So many entrepreneurs start out planning to learn as they go. No matter how well educated you are, this attitude to learning will certainly help you. But you will also run up against obstacles that delay your progress or wipe out your business altogether.

Can an entrepreneurship degree speed up your learning and enable you to turn your business ideas into a successful reality? Read on to discover why this route might be exactly what you’re looking for.

1. Understand What Entrepreneurship Entails

The term entrepreneur involves so much more than we’re lead to believe in films and documentaries. We’ve all heard about entrepreneurs working seven days a week in their garages until they hit it big. But we rarely see what the role actually involves.

During a degree in entrepreneurship, that movie magic will be stripped away. Each person’s experience in entrepreneurship can be very different. You’ll hear from experienced entrepreneurs about the lessons and obstacles they found.

Your degree will teach you sides of the business world that will become invaluable, from generating ideas and testing the market to getting funding and dealing with suppliers.

2. Get a Wide Range of Skills

As an entrepreneur, you’ll most likely be wearing many hats. While an employee will have one role, an entrepreneur usually undertakes most jobs at the beginning. Entrepreneurship degrees are perfect for learning about the many skills you’ll need to succeed.

Are you great at ideas but know little about market research? Do you love social media but have no idea what a marketing strategy involves? Perhaps you enjoy negotiating but don’t know much about accounting, shareholder relations or business budgeting.

The skills taught on a degree in entrepreneurship are wide-ranging and applicable to a huge variety of roles. This means that even if you choose to apply for jobs rather than start out on your own, your new business skills will make you stand out.

3. Learn How to Create a Business

It sounds easy to create a business but if you want to put your best foot forward, you’ll need to understand exactly how a business works. When you learn what goes into creating a business, you’ll be putting those newly learned business skills into practice.

This is the part of your degree that will show you just how many things there are to think about, including understanding how to craft a meaningful business plan and a well-founded business strategy.

By learning how to create a business, you’ll learn exactly how businesses work. This is hugely beneficial no matter what you choose to do after you graduate. When you understand how businesses are run, you’ll be a valuable asset for many positions in the business world.

Here are just some jobs where having in-depth knowledge of how businesses function is extremely valuable:

Manager – Managers need to know how their teams fit into the overall business structure.

– Managers need to know how their teams fit into the overall business structure. Consultant – Consultants go into businesses to identify problems and provide solutions.

– Consultants go into businesses to identify problems and provide solutions. Marketing – Marketers must understand how a business operates to successfully market it.

– Marketers must understand how a business operates to successfully market it. Recruiter – Knowing how a business works gives recruiters invaluable insight when looking for the perfect hires.

4. Learn About Financials

Dealing with money well is often what separates successful entrepreneurs from unsuccessful ones.

You might be great at saving, but being an entrepreneur involves financial risk. During your degree, you’ll learn how to manage a business’ financials as well as how much funding you might need and where to get it from.

Knowing how to tread the line between necessary spending, overspending, and underspending is a vital skill in any business. Why not get a head start on your personal finances when you rent textbooks online over buying them?

Financial acumen is vital for entrepreneurs as it will impress investors and help ensure that you spot financial risks and manage them. This skill is also highly sought after in many other roles, from accounting to management.

5. Build Relationships

While you’ll be busy studying during your degree, you’ll also benefit from the invaluable networking you’ll engage in. From fellow students to lecturers and visiting teachers, you’ll be in the perfect place to learn from other people’s experiences.

Successful entrepreneurs might look like they’ve got to where they are alone, but that’s far from the truth.

Building useful relationships is key to your future as an entrepreneur. From business advice and contacts to finding investors and early-adopters, your network is where your success will lie.

As your course teachers will have years of experience themselves, you get the benefit of their compounded knowledge. No amount of working on an idea in your garage can compare to that.

This networking reaches even further too. You may find fantastic job opportunities through your degree-created network and you’ll improve your inter-personal skills and communication ability.

Get Ahead with a Degree in Entrepreneurship

Whether you want to start your own business the moment your graduate or go into a job, a degree in entrepreneurship has a lot to offer. You’ll learn wide-ranging skills on these degrees. You’ll gain valuable knowledge that will impress employers and investors.

Because you’ll have hands-on knowledge of how businesses operate and the risks they face, you’ll be an asset to many companies looking to hire proactive business minds.

With the networking opportunities available to you, by the time you graduate, you’ll be both inspired by those you’ve met and have knowledgable people to ask for advice whenever you need it. If you want intense training in entrepreneurship, taking a degree could be a powerful first step.

Follow us for more business advice and forge your own path in the business world.