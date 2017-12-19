5 Easy Ways To Get Pest Control Leads

You’re one of the thousands of pest control businesses across the nation that hire more than 70,000 workers, according to U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics. But how will you drive through competitors’ messaging and get more pest control leads?

The answer is the same whether you represent one of the 68 percent of pest control providers offering residential services, or have a focus on non-residential or other markets: Inbound lead generation.

How does it work?

Let’s dive in.

Put a Bug in Their Ear With Inbound Pest Control Leads Generation

What are inbound pest control leads?

They’re the leads that come directly to you, preferred by many businesses. In fact, almost four out of 10 marketers say that outbound lead generation, such as prospecting or cold calling, is far less effective than more efficient inbound strategies.

Consider this using an insect analogy. If you know you have a nest of hornets in the attic, would you try to find each hornet individually? Of course not — you’d entice them to come to a central location or area to make your job simpler.

Inbound lead generation tactics offer the same strategic principles, driving clients inward to you through a specific path.

In other words, you have to put out bait to entice them to find out why you’re the best pest control company on the block.

How?

By trying any, some, or all of these methods to increase your inbound leads.

1. Experiment with EDDM Marketing

Think mail is dead in the water? It’s alive and well. In a recent study, 59 percent of consumers said they enjoyed hearing from brands about new opportunities through the mail.

You can take advantage of their willingness to get information via your local mail carrier. The United States Post Office (USPS) offers a twist on traditional printed marketing called Every Door Direct Marketing, or EDDM.

EDDM allows you to send printed materials about your pest control company, such as flyers, brochures, postcards, magnets, and calendars to specific postal routes and neighborhoods. Unlike traditional bulk mail, EDDM allows you to concentrate on very specific locations, such as high-end developments or residential pockets.

Although EDDM costs more than bulk mail per piece, it’s a terrific way to get to homeowners in places most likely to purchase your services.

2. Invest in Google AdWords

Now that Google AdWords has invested in artificial intelligence, the inbound marketing platform preferred by so many small businesses is smarter and stronger than ever. If you’re not using it to capture people actively seeking your pest control services, you’re basically giving your competitors your pest control leads.

Not sure how AdWords works? You’ve probably used it yourself as a consumer, although you might not have realized it.

Whenever you search on Google using keyword terms, you’ll see plenty of paid and organic results, with the paid coming first. The paid results are indicated by the word “ad” in green in a green-outlined box. Those ads were chosen based on your keyword choice because Google’s algorithms assumed you might be interested in the offers.

However, AdWords isn’t limited to Google searches. Affiliate websites provide Google with advertiser space to display Google’s clients’ campaigns. Again, the displays are based on a host of considerations, including visitor history and site focus.

If you choose to create an AdWords campaign, pick keywords that your customers are likely to use and be sure to track your results. You can tweak your AdWords projects in real-time, allowing you to do everything from testing inbound marketing headlines to changing your per-impression bid price.

3. Make Your Presence Known on Social Media

Right now, Facebook has around two billion active users, Twitter has approximately 330 million users, Instagram has 700 million active users, and the list goes on. Be where they are online by maintaining a robust, genuine social presence.

Even if you’ve already been tweeting or posting for a while as a pest control provider, you might not be getting pest control leads. To ramp up the chances of your social media pages becoming feeders for your sales funnel, consider making the following changes:

Post regularly: While you don’t have to add posts daily, you should have a consistent number of times you post in a week. Aim for two to three posts, and create a calendar so you don’t forget.

While you don’t have to add posts daily, you should have a consistent number of times you post in a week. Aim for two to three posts, and create a calendar so you don’t forget. Add images: Studies show that people gravitate toward images more than to text. This includes video.

Studies show that people gravitate toward images more than to text. This includes video. Respond to comments: Never allow a comment to go unanswered, whether it’s positive or negative. If it is negative, acknowledge the writer’s concern and then try to connect with them offline (or through a private message) to solve the issue.

Never allow a comment to go unanswered, whether it’s positive or negative. If it is negative, acknowledge the writer’s concern and then try to connect with them offline (or through a private message) to solve the issue. Celebrate your followers’ successes: Social isn’t a one-way street. Companies that take an interest in the social lives of their followers increase the bonds of loyalty so integral to success.

4. Push Out Great Blog Content

In addition to your website, be certain you have a blog that’s filled with continuously updated content. Not a writer? Hire one to help you keep the blog active.

Having a blog offers two big advantages for any organization.

First, it helps boost organic search engine page rank for your site and its individual pages. The higher you are on the first page of rankings, the more likely you’ll be to get pest control leads.

Not sure what to write about?

Start by answering all those questions people always ask, such as, “What do bed bugs look like?”, “Where can I find a pest control company to deal with a millipede infestation,” and “Can I take care of cockroaches myself?” Then, create your outlines and put fingers to keyboard.

5. Set Up a Referral Program

Happy customers are your number one source of qualified inbound pest control leads. Encourage them to refer their friends, family, and neighbors to you.

They already see you as the best, so reward them for their kudos. Just as you would motivate your team, work on motivating the customers who love you.

Send regular emails outlining incentives for current customers, such as a gift card or cash reward for referrals that join your client base. It costs you very little money to reach out to pleased customers to ask them to promote you, especially when you consider how much you pay per cold (or even warm) lead.

Get Out the Word on the Best Pest Control — Yours!

Stop wishing for better inbound pest control leads and more business than you can handle, and start moving your sales farther into the black every quarter. Use proven inbound lead generation ideas and you’ll drive new people into your pest control company’s arms.

