5 Crucial Tips For Starting a Photography Business

Are you considering starting a photography business? Here’s everything you need to know from promoting to getting the right equipment that’ll help guarantee success.

Trying to make money as a creative individual sometimes destroys dreams.

It’s a sad fact, but creatives don’t always make a lot of income.

Payscale, for example, puts photographers at a median of about $43,000 per year. For some, that’s nothing to turn your nose up at, but a lot of other industries might make it pale by comparison.

Starting a photography business on your own may be an exciting solution, though.

While not necessarily easy, working for yourself and using your creative eye could be both fulfilling and financially stable.

Let’s take a look at some important tips for starting your own photography business.

1. Plan, Plan, Plan

If you’re wondering how to start a photography business, the first step is the same as any career path: you need to plan and have a goal.

Whether you physically write it on paper, put your ideas in a Microsoft Word document, or brainstorm it with yourself or a professional friend, get a business plan started.

Ultimately, you need to know the direction you are heading.

Are you going to do professional headshots, like Mike Sansone, or are you trying to freelance with various newspapers, magazines, and other publications? Or will it be a combination of the two?

You’re not going to get anywhere unless you start with a goal to work toward.

2. Get Finances in Order

As a creative person, you probably don’t like to talk about or think about money, but photography business is two things: the creative (photography) and the money (business).

Finances cover a few different categories, though:

Startup funds

Personal finance

Pricing plans

You’re going to need money to get going. Between the cost of your gear and other expenses, such as a website or marketing materials, this stuff doesn’t come out of thin air.

You may have a lot saved up for your venture, in which case, good on you, but you may need help in the form of investments.

Also, make sure your own living expenses are accounted for the foreseeable future. When starting out on your own, success and money are not guaranteed.

It may be difficult to get your photography business off the ground, in which case your personal finances need to be in order.

Finally, a pricing plan must be put in place. This will be part of your original business plan most likely, but you need to know what to charge people.

You’re not going to get anywhere unless you start making money, so have an understanding of the market around you and what’s both fair and profitable to charge.

3. Get Your Name Out There

Just because you have a camera, a good eye, and are ready to work doesn’t necessarily mean anything.

People need to know you’re out there in order to find you.

Invest in an attractive and easy-to-use website, get on all the social media platforms, and learn some basic SEO strategies so that people can find you.

Take as many jobs as you can so that you have real, professional experience to show potential clients.

Starting a Photography Business Starts With You

Creative work can be rewarding, but the barrier to getting started can be tough.

If you already know that this is what you want to do, then the first step is to plan. The above tips should give you the fuel to keep going when starting a photography business.

If you want more tips, advice, and news on your small business ventures, take a look at some more of our blogs in the small business articles section!