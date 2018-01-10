5 Tips to Clean-Up Your Cleaning Industry Marketing Campaign

Are you new to the cleaning industry or looking to expand your clientele? Here we offer 5 tips on how to transform your marketing campaign for the better.

You own a business in the cleaning industry, which means you know all about keeping things organized and tidy. But what about your marketing campaign?

Have you been neglecting digital marketing in the name of running your company? If that’s the case, don’t feel alone. Countless business owners are drawn to what they do best – operating a functional business.

However, this is no excuse to overlook your marketing campaigns. Here’s what you can do to ensure your strategy is continuing to draw in prospects to your cleaning business.

1. Rethink Your Target Audience

This has to be the first step to your strategy because if you’re marketing to the wrong audience, then you’re wasting precious time and dollars. Make sure the market you’re directing your messaging to actually wants and needs your cleaning services.

It’s common for new business owners to have an ideal customer, yet end up finding a completely different market they’re attracting. If this is your case, make sure to include this audience in your campaign.

2. Create Meaningful Content

Once you’re sure you know who your audience is, it’s time to draw them in with valuable content. The best way to do this is to write content that’s designed specifically for them.

In your research, you should also learn about your customers’ pain points. This way, you can offer tips to make their lives easier.

For instance, you can write a post about the best Dyson vacuum, if they’re struggling with finding tools to maintain their floors.

3. Engage with Prospects On Social Media

Social media is an excellent tool for connecting with cleaning industry customers and prospects. It’s where people go to look for social proof about brands before making a purchase.

Plus, they use social media as a form of customer service. They reach out to brands here to get a quick response to their problems and questions. Make sure you have a dedicated person to help manage your social media accounts.

4. Connect with Other Cleaning Industry Professionals

Another way you can use social media is to link up with others in the cleaning industry. This includes those who already have a large following, AKA influencers. Influencers can help increase your reach, so you can grow your business traffic.

One way you can do this is to build a relationship with an influencer in your industry. Then ask to write a guest post for their blog, or for them to share one of your posts with their audience. It’s important the post relates to and is valuable to the influencer’s audience.

5. Track Your Campaign Progress

What’s great about online marketing is that it’s easier to track the progress of your campaigns.

For instance, you can use tools like Google Analytics to monitor your website traffic, site and PPC conversions and traffic sources.

The more you know about your campaigns, the easier it will be to tweak them.

Stay On Top of Business News and Information

As a business owner, it’s your duty to stay abreast of the latest news and data about business. This includes learning about running a business and how others are succeeding and failing in their industries.

This will, in turn, help you to improve your own business and marketing strategies. At Small Business Brief, you can find the latest on small business news.

Visit our website to see what you can find to help make your cleaning business better.