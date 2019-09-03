4 Must-Know Tips on Starting Your Own 3D Printing Business

If you’d like your business to succeed, look no further.

Many business owners often wonder how to find success in today’s market. Searching the web for 3D printer business ideas can only take you so far. You need to take advantage of today’s technology and the experience of others.

Building a 3D printing business will put you into a newer market that revolves around building strong products promptly. To spread your message and start receiving income, you’ll need to plan and invest time into networking.

Read on to learn 4 tips that will help you start your business.

1. Try to Find a Niche

Starting a 3D printing business means that you’ll need to find a niche that will make you desirable. Some businesses like to make action figures whereas others like to make decorations.

You’ll receive a different group of customers depending on the niche that you choose, and it’s important to know the niche ahead of time before exploring other opportunities.

You can do some research to find out what most people are into, and then you can base your business off the results. This will ensure that you have a clientele that you can reach out to when you start advertising.

2. Make Products for E-commerce Stores

Making a deal with an e-commerce store can bring a lot of money to both you and the store. E-commerce companies often reach out to other manufacturers when they need something quick and their factory is too far. That’s where you come in.

When an e-commerce company runs out of stock, you can supply them with products that you can make on the spot. Partnering with an e-commerce store will also open doors for more networking opportunities.

If a company likes the work that you do for them, they might recommend you to other companies. Doing so will land you more partnerships and potential deals on products that can benefit your business, such as equipment.

It’s important to remember that when you start working with other companies, you’ll need to have top-quality products. If you don’t, you run the risk of losing deals, money, and your reputation.

3. Use Social Media

Taking advantage of social media is a necessity if you’d like to have a successful business. Today, nearly half of the world is using social media. Using it would allow you to reach out to a large group of people at the ease of a few buttons.

Facebook

It seems as though everyone is on Facebook, and for good reason. This platform gives businesses a variety of content that they can post, like photos, videos, events, and updates.

Through Facebook, you can place ads that target people that you think would invest in your product. You can choose the location, age range, and even occupations that you’d like to target.

Instagram

Instagram is a media sharing platform owned by Facebook, and it’s often used by businesses that want to visually appeal to consumers. The beauty of Instagram is that it’s all about sharing photos and videos.

Whenever you make a new design, you can take a photo and share it on your profile. Making use of hashtags within your description will let your post reach people that follow that tag.

While your profile page will be a big attraction, over 500 million people use Instagram Stories. This is a feature that lets pages post content that will display at the top of everyone’s feed.

When you post on your Story, that post will stay there for 24 hours, making it a good way to advertise whenever you have a short sale or discounts. If you’d like, you can pin the Story to your profile, where it will remain at the top of your page until you remove it.

Twitter

Twitter is a simple but effective platform, as it’s all about giving quick updates. This platform is popular amongst younger age groups, so it may be good for you depending on what type of products you’d like to print.

You can post photos and videos on Twitter, but its main purpose is to post tweets that go up to 280 characters. For a business that would like to engage with their consumers, you can reply to others that comment on your tweets without having to go to DMs or opening a new window.

4. Build a Website

A website is one of the most important things you need for your 3D printer business. With a site, you’ll be able to sell your products, give customers info about your business, and provide your contact information.

If you use special equipment for your products, like a 3D scanner, you can let customers know how it works and what it does. This will build trust with them as it assures them you know what you’re doing.

You can create a comment system that lets others leave 3D printing business ideas for you. Getting ideas from customers will give you something to make that you know others will have interest in.

Kickstart Your 3D Printing Business Today

While many business owners struggle to get their business out there, you don’t have to. If you want to start or already have a 3D printing business, get ahead of the game by using these tips.

Doing things like specializing in an area, networking with others, and building a website will make your business known and seem professional. You’ll be able to establish yourself in the business world without seeming like a newbie.

If you’d like to get more advice for your business, feel free to browse our articles or connect with others on our forum.