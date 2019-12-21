How to Start an Electrical Company the Right Way

Some people just weren’t built for the traditional 9-to-5. They weren’t made to take orders from a business, put in eight hours at work day in and day out, and not be able to make their own decision.

Some people are just born entrepreneurs. If that resonates with you, and you’re thinking about starting an electrical company, you’re in the right place.

In this article, you’ll learn all about how to start an electrical company. We’ll give you a comprehensive list of all the fundamentals you need to ensure that your company progresses forward when you start it.

Build Up an Industry Network First

First things first: before you start your business, you should have a significant amount of industry experience and a solid network in place. After all, you can’t expect contractors to listen to you and consider your shop a reputable one if you yourself don’t have experience.

Particularly if you’re on the younger side, the technical experience piece is extremely important. The only way to get over the doubts of a young entrepreneur’s ability in the face of grizzled old veterans is to be very sound in your technical knowledge.

Pick a Prime Location

When it comes to an electrical company, your first three considerations should be location, location, and location. Location is everything. Get the wrong location, and you’ll be struggling to execute on deliveries. You’ll get very few walk-ins and your sales will be just pitiful.

Get the right location, however, and the converse is true.

Hire Good Staff and a Killer Sales Team

No organization is better than its weakest link. That’s why it’s crucial that you spend the time and money necessary to hire excellent staff. Whether it’s your warehouse guys in the back keeping things organized and fulfilling deliveries, or a counter girl sitting up front to take walk-in orders, you need responsible, trustworthy workers.

You also need a killer sales team. Sales is the name of the game for an electrical company, and you need to get a good sales team that will have contracts coming in right and left.

Plan Your Warehouse Layout

Lastly, plan your warehouse layout in excruciating detail. You need to have a good idea of what you’ll be stocking and how you’ll be stocking it. A poorly organized warehouse is the bane of every electrical company, for multiple reasons.

Bad organization in the warehouse means slower walk-in order fulfillment whether they’re shopping for sports court lighting or simple wiring, which means fewer customers in the long term. It also means that you take more time to execute deliveries, which can prevent return business. Lastly, it also means that taking inventory is particularly difficult and time-consuming (which translates into additional employee expenses).

Good organization, however, makes the opposite of all the above happen.

How to Start an Electrical Company, Made Simple

There you have it — how to start an electrical company, made simple. By following these simple steps, you’ll soon be your own boss and owner of a very successful company.

