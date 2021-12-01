How to Hire Residential Solar Installers: Everything You Need to Know



Are you ready to install a residential solar system? You’ve likely figured out that going solar is a big deal. It’s also a complex home improvement project with multiple things to consider. One of the first things you’ll do is find the right solar installation contractor. We’ve put together a quick guide to the options available to homeowners who’re interested in going solar. You’ll want this information handy before you sign off on any solar installation contract. Take a minute to read today’s post. You’ll feel more confident when you’re ready to hire residential solar installers. Budget Comes First Before officially hiring a solar installer, you must set your solar installation budget. Some homeowners get so excited about the prospect of going solar that they jump in headfirst without considering the financial commitment. No matter how you slice it, solar is not a cheap investment. But with careful planning and realistic expectations, solar can be a worthwhile venture. After federal tax credits, the cost for a solar panel system on an average-size house in the U.S. ranges from $11,144 to $14,696. Some states offer incentives to homeowners who install solar panels. Incentives are state-specific and may include tax credits, rebates, and renewable energy certificates. While you should do your due diligence, most solar installation companies can help you figure out the total cost. Then, you’re able to put together a realistic budget. Total Cost of a Residential Solar System While the focus of this article isn’t to break down the costs, you want to go into the project with your eyes wide open about your total costs. The figure listed above is for the solar panel system itself and doesn’t include the installation cost. Since prices vary, part of your conversation with each contractor you interview should cover labor and additional equipment costs. Labor costs, operational costs, and additional equipment, such as inverters and control circuitry, make up the rest of the price. Most solar contractors not only install solar panels. They also provide maintenance and other services related to solar systems. Extra services aren’t usually free, but they’re often worth the cost. You Have Options The beauty of installing solar panels is that you have options. Experts at Raven Solar suggest finding a contractor that not only has several years of solar installation experience but can explain the list of options to you. What are the options? You’ve likely already seen homes with solar panels installed on the roof. Some homes cannot accommodate solar panel installation on the roof. Rooftop installations may be the most common, but they’re not the only way to go. Ground mount solar is one option when the roof isn’t suitable. Community solar subscriptions are another option. Both allow you to access power from the sun without installing anything on top of your house. Hiring the right installer means finding one that understands and can help you understand your options. Solar Panel Designs There are three different types of solar panels. Each one has various benefits depending on your specific situation. A good solar panel installation company should be able to go over the particulars of these three solar panel designs: Monocrystalline solar panels

Polycrystalline solar panels

Thin-film solar panels Design isn't the only difference. These solar panel designs have different efficiency ratings, hail resistance, fire resistance, and, of course, cost.




