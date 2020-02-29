You’re Hired: 7 Tips That Will Make Getting a Job Easier

They say in today’s capitalistic society, getting a job is easy. However, landing a job that fulfills some part of you and provides adequate pay is another story.

Sure, you could head down to the local convenience stores or fast-food restaurants and apply, but those jobs aren’t for everyone. While there’s certainly nothing wrong with those lines of profession, you may be looking for skilled work that requires schooling or certifications.

Unfortunately, in-demand jobs come with heavier competition. Odds are, you won’t be the only one applying. The question is, how can you stand out and better your chances of getting hired?

Our Top Tips for Getting a Job With Ease

Getting a job that pays well, offers benefits, and genuinely takes care of employees is part of the American Dream. A steady paycheck at a respectable place of work is what most people spend their entire youth driving towards.

To make the greatest impact in the job market and get the attention of potential employers, keep the following seven tips in mind.

1. Know the Job and the Company

If a company accepts your application and invites you to meet with them for an interview, the game is on. The interview is one of the most important steps of the hiring process.

Help yourself out by doing a little research about the company beforehand. What is the company all about and what are the details of the job you’re applying for? What is their mission statement?

Being well-versed in this knowledge will make you seem more serious about getting a job with the company. You’ll also be better able to answer the interviewer’s questions. For example, most interviewers will ask why you want to work with them and what appeals to you about the job or company.

2. Customize Your Resume Based on the Job

However, before you can interview for a job, you have to submit a resume. While we’re not here to tell you how to write a resume, we will tell you a few secrets.

First, keep your resume up-to-date, keeping your most recent work and accomplishments highlighted. Winning the spelling bee in middle school isn’t relevant.

Secondly, be sure to customize a resume for the individual company and job. Don’t shotgun the exact same resume out to every company. Instead, use the details of the company and job you’re applying for to dictate how you word your resume and list your qualifications, strengths and weaknesses, and so on.

3. Try to Get an Impactful Referal

Having someone on the inside to speak highly of you is one of the best tips for getting a job. While this may not always be an option, knowing someone who already works for the company can greatly increase your chances of getting hired.

If you don’t know someone who works for the company, you may know someone else who does. For example, if your friend is friends with or related to the PR person who handles the hiring process for a company, you may have an in. While we’re not advocating you exploit this relationship, there’s no harm in asking your friend to put in a good word for you.

4. Clean-Up or Privatize Your Social Media Profiles

Social media serves a lot of beneficial purposes in our society. However, it can be incredibly detrimental to getting a job, depending on your social media personality and what you share on your profile.

Nearly 70 percent of American adults are on Facebook, which means the person who’s interviewing you probably has an account. While it may not seem professional, looking at the social media profiles of potential employees is a great way for employers to decide who to hire. Your social media account says a lot about who you are, your values, how you treat others, the people in your life, and more.

If you have negative, political, racist, or any other offensive content on your profile, clean it up. Otherwise, make your profile completely private so only your approved friends can see what you’ve posted.

5. Be Honest

Honesty is key in any relationship, including the one your form with potential employers. While you may have some ugly truths in your past, such as getting fired, you can’t hide this information. If you’re caught lying, you are guaranteed not to get the job.

Additionally, people can be more understanding than you think about your employment history, even the negative aspects of it. Stay honest when describing anything negative from your past, stick to the facts, and stay professional. Now is not the time to vent about or slander your previous employer.

Part of what your interviewer may be looking for is your ability to move on, take responsibility for your past, and receive constructive criticism.

6. Perfect Your Interviewing Skills

Practice makes perfect. This is as true in sports as it is in the interviewing process. It can be nerve-racking to go to job interviews, as getting a job is never guaranteed.

It helps, however, to practice your interviewing skills. Have friends or family members interview you, practice in the mirror, and do your research beforehand.

Knowing how you’re going to answer difficult or complicated questions is vital to prevent freezing or coming up blank at the moment. Remember to practice specific answers based on individual jobs or companies.

7. Don’t Put All Your Eggs in One Basket

Lastly, remember that as much as you want a good job, employers want good employees. That’s why they look into the benefits of branding for employers to determine how to attract the best recruits for their company’s needs.

However, this also means you need to accept that you may not be an employer’s first pick. Avoid putting all of your hopes on one job. You need to be proactive about being hired, even if it means juggling different job applications, separate resumes, and multiple interviews until you’re hired.

Are You Looking for More Tips and Advice?

Getting a job can be tough, but staying motivated and hopeful throughout the process can go a long way. Keeping a positive attitude will reflect during the entire hiring process. Good luck out there!

And if you’re looking for any more information or advice about the business world, be sure to check out some of our other articles before you go!