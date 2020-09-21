Why You Should Start Using an Applicant Tracker Today

Recruiters and human resource professionals are familiar with resumes flooding their inbox. The average corporation gets 250 resumes for a single job posting.

With so many resumes to sift through, applicant tracking becomes harder than it needs to be.

Applicant tracker systems exist to remedy resume overflow. They also automate other recruitment tasks. There are several other reasons why every company should get an applicant tracking system.

Keep reading to learn more.

What Is an Applicant Tracking System?

An applicant tracking system (ATS) helps automate recruitment tasks. Automation helps save time and effort during the hiring process by handling tasks.

One of the core features within an ATS is applicant management. Within the platform, users can track, filter, and organize job applicants.

Plus, users can search for keywords within the platform to locate ideal candidates.

How Does an Applicant Tracker Help?

Applicant tracking systems automate simple recruitment tasks. These platforms also make the recruitment process more seamless. There are several standout features that typical applicant tracking systems provide.

Applicant Management

One of the main features of an ATS is the applicant management tool.

Recruiters and HR departments can receive, sort, view, and store applicant communications. Resumes and personal applicant information are all stored in a format that is easy to search.

Resume Search

Applicant trackers provide a search function that lets users find specific keywords in resumes. This lets recruiters find applicants that match the job description.

For example, a recruiter looking to hire a manager may search keywords related to team management and collaboration.

Filtering

For companies that receive a high number of resumes, filtering is a useful tool. It helps narrow down candidates with a few clicks.

Users can filter out resumes that don’t match a job description. Resumes sent before a specific period of time may also get filtered out.

Candidate Communication

An ATS provides a seamless way for HR to communicate with applicants in the system. Each communication gets saved onto the platform.

This makes it easy to track applicants who are in different phases of the interview process.

Collaboration

Many systems allow users to collaborate with one another within the platform.

This feature lets departments discuss candidate credentials. It also helps departments discuss interview results and agree on interview times.

Templates

Templates are another time-saving feature. An ATS automates the candidate response process with ready-made email templates.

Templates range from interview offers, congratulatory offers, and more. Templates autofill with the applicant’s information, making candidate communication easier than ever.

Analytics

An ATS platform produces accurate analytics related to the company’s hiring process.

It tracks the average time it takes to hire someone, how long interviews take, and other insights. These insights help make future hiring more efficient.

Find Your Next Employees With Ease

With an applicant tracker in place, HR professionals will notice increased recruitment efficiency. Whether you’re a small business or an enterprise, an ATS is a must-have software.

If you enjoyed this article, check out the rest of our posts. We write about the latest tech tools, digital marketing tips, and more.