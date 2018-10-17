Why Is Personal Development Important in the Workplace?

Personal growth can be beneficial in more places than one! Read more to learn exactly why personal development is important in real life and the workplace!

Every employer wants their employees to grow and develop. This is probably even more important for small businesses than major corporations.

Many of your employees probably need to play multiple roles. You may also have someone who starts in one job who moves up into a related – or even unrelated – position.

Personal and professional development play a huge role in making sure this can happen.

So why is personal development important? Discover the many ways it benefits both your employees and your company.

A Sense of Purpose

Focusing on personal development helps workers find a sense of purpose and meaning. Millennials are famous for looking for meaning at work, but it actually matters to all employees.

Personal development helps people get in touch with their core values. Once they’re aware of those values, they can focus on bringing them out in the workplace.

Having a sense of purpose helps employees know what they want out of their career. They will have an easier time setting goals and will be more motivated to meet those goals.

The clarity that comes with a sense of purpose will help your employees emphasize their strengths and be less distracted by the “noise” in life. It’s just easier to know what’s important – both at home and at work.

Confidence

When you work on personal development, it’s not all about looking deep inside to find your internal compass. Personal development also involves working on tangible skills like communication, empathy, and the ability to listen.

When employees build these skills, their confidence at work will skyrocket. They’ll be much more comfortable as they grow in their careers, and they’ll have an easier time meeting with clients, cooperating with co-workers, and much more.

As a result, your business will experience more productivity and efficiency. In fact, you may see errors and miscommunication drop as people share more freely with each other.

The more confident your employees are, the more your business benefits!

Greater Resilience

Resilience is the skill of bouncing back after a difficult time. Essentially, it’s the ability to get up after a fall, whether professional or personal.

The more resilience someone has, the more times they’ll be able to get their focus back after a setback. Also, it won’t take them nearly as much time to recover from a disappointment.

Resilience is a vital skill for employees because everyone is going to make mistakes. In fact, sometimes your entire organization will make a mistake! A resilient employee is going to be the creative thinker who helps you react well, in the moment.

Personal development helps people understand that they are much more than just the sum of their actions. The essential person inside has value apart from their difficulties. As a result, they don’t crumble under pressure.

This type of development also helps people have a more positive outlook on hard times. They’ll be more likely to see possibilities than obstacles. You want that type of person on your team!

Through personal development, your employees can become the solution-oriented workers you really need. They won’t dwell on mistakes and, instead, they will come up with new ways to move forward.

Personal Development Brings Out Creativity

A lot of our lives are spent following the directions of others. However, in today’s innovation-focused world, you really need employees who think outside the box.

The way people move from rule-followers to creative thinkers is by working on personal development. It helps you think about things in new ways. You also learn to trust your own insight.

When someone trusts their ability to contribute to the team and bring forward new ideas, they’ll be exactly the type of person that will suggest the next big innovation at your company.

Many business owners are more focused on controlling employees – if this is you, you definitely don’t want your staff to focus on personal development! But if you dream of motivated, creative employees who help move your company forward, personal development is the key.

Better Work Relationships

One of the things you definitely don’t want to deal with as an employer is drama in the office. Whether it’s damaging gossip or employees undercutting each other, bad relationships drain your team.

When someone is a “Negative Nelly,” it impacts everyone. Lower morale means less work gets done, and the work that is done is more likely to have mistakes. It also damages the relationships that exist at work, making communication and collaboration harder.

Personal development has the opposite impact. People who are in touch with their core values, their confidence, and their creativity will be more open to working together.

What’s more, they value those relationships a lot more. They’ll understand the importance of each person they work with, where before they likely gave it no thought at all.

Another vital part of great work relationships is setting good boundaries. Those who have spent time on personal development will be better at saying “no” when they mean it. They will also be healthier and have better work-life balance.

Why Is Personal Development Important? Final Thoughts

Personal development affects everything in our lives. It’s an important way to get in touch with what matters to us at a core level. This makes us more effective at work, at home, and everywhere else.

Personal development affects everything in our lives. It's an important way to get in touch with what matters to us at a core level. This makes us more effective at work, at home, and everywhere else.