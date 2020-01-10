What Does an Operations Manager Do?

If there’s one job that’s important to the health of a company, it’s not the CEO. It’s actually the operations manager.

It’s a lucrative job with a large demand. That’s because companies are always looking to do things faster and better. The way to do that is by having someone in charge to oversee the day-to-day operations.

That’s part of the job of an operations manager, but there’s so much more to it than that. What does an operations manager do?

Read on to learn the daily responsibilities of an operations manager and how you can become one.

Think of an operations manager like the quarterback of your team. They’re responsible for the day-to-day operations of your business. They look at the strategy of the business and look for ways to get there faster.

They are responsible for hiring staff in key positions and they are responsible for making a company more efficient.

Their specific duties will vary by organization. Some larger companies have an operations manager to oversee a specific department, like HR.

Others will have the operations manager oversee the logistics or manufacturing departments of a company. Small companies have an operations manager to oversee the functions of every department.

Operations management isn’t easy. You need to have the ability to see the minute details and the larger vision and direction of the organization at the same time.

You also have to be able to work well with people. If you’re micromanaging people and you’re constantly laying blame on people when things go wrong, your people won’t perform.

What Does it Take to Become an Operations Manager?

An operations manager is a demanding job and it’s not for everyone. If you want to get into operations management, these are the skills and experience most companies look for.

Education

At a minimum, you should have a four-year degree in business or a related subject. Some companies look for candidates to have an MBA.

Experience

An operations manager isn’t an entry-level position, even with an advanced degree like an MBA. Large companies aren’t going to hand the keys to the entire organization to someone who barely knows how to drive.

What kind of experience do you need? You should have some management experience under your belt. It also depends on the industry and the type of organization you want to work for.

For example, if you want to work as an operations manager in manufacturing, you will need to have manufacturing experience.

You should be able to demonstrate that you can do two things for a company: help them make more money and save more money.

An Operations Manager Does It All

One of the most important and challenging jobs in an organization is an operations manager.

What does an operations manager do? They are responsible for hiring, firing, and managing staff.

They are also in charge of making a company more efficient and less expensive to run. The bottom line is that they are an indispensable member of the team.

