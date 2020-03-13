How to Get Hired: 3 Secret Tips Nobody Will Tell You

In 2019, there were over 3 million students graduating from universities all across the US. This means a whole new group of people joining the job force and greater competition for career openings.

If you’re currently unemployed and looking for a job, these numbers might sound daunting. Don’t fret, though! There are ways that you can easily stand out from others on the job market. Read on for some insight on how to get hired at a great workplace.

1. Make a Professional Bio

A professional bio is similar to a resume. They’re basically short blurbs in which you list your name, skills, accomplishments, and employment history. This bio will be presented to the company that you want to work for in hopes that they’ll be impressed by your bio.

There are a lot of different professional bios templates that you can access for free online. Check out all your options to choose a professional and unique style that represents you as an individual!

2. Dress to Impress

When you go in to hand in a job application (and, more importantly, to your interview), you’re going to want to dress professionally. This means a suit, tie, and blazer for men and a nice blouse, dress, or power suit for women. If you dress well, you’re likely to make a good impression on your potential employers.

Make sure that you look into the usual dress codes for the place you’re applying and wear an outfit that falls within those guidelines. This will show that you care and take your work- and your professional persona- seriously.

3. Ace the Interview

Finally, you’re going to need to take the most challenging leap of all: doing well in the interview.

There isn’t really a universal recipe for success when it comes to interviews. A lot of doing well in that room is how well your personality meshes with the person giving the interview and how they perceive you. Despite this, however, there are a few things you can do to prepare.

Before your interview date, look over the most common interview questions and think of how you might answer them. This is a great way to get the ball rolling and have you thinking about things that will impress the interviewer.

If you’re able, have a friend or family member conduct a mock interview with you. Try to simulate the environment of a real interview as much as possible- dress nicely and speak formally. Your friend can critique you when you finish and give you pointers.

More Tips on How to Get Hired

While there are a lot of aspects to getting hired for any job, three of the most essential things you can do are to prepare a bio, dress well, and practice for your interview.

Now that you have some of the best tips about how to get hired, it’s time to learn more about how to conduct yourself in a professional setting. Check out the rest of our webpage to learn the best ideas about workplace decorum.

Good luck!