How to Earn More Money Freelancing (Even If You’re New at It)

Due to low pay, poor benefits and vacation time, and long commutes, more and more people are ditching their full-time jobs in pursuit of a career as a freelancer.

Freelancing allows you to set your hours, take time off whenever you want, and work from wherever you want. The downside is that you have no guaranteed paycheck, and when you’re just starting out, it can be really hard to make money.

Luckily, there are things you can do to make more money.

Check out this make money freelancing guide to discover how to make more money in the coming year, even if you’re just starting out!

1. Establish More Income Streams

When you’re just starting out as a freelancer, it’s important for you to choose a niche. For example, you can choose to work as a freelance writer, a freelance graphic designer, or a freelance computer programmer.

But, if you’re looking to adding multiple flows of income. This way, you never have to worry about losing money during slow periods.

You can add another source of income that’s completed unrelated to what you’re doing now. For example, if you’re a freelance writer, you could also sell crafts on Etsy.

However, many people find it beneficial to choose a second income stream that relates to their first income stream. Let’s say again that you’re working as a freelance writer. If you also offer graphic design services, you could sell packaged deals to your customers.

2. Raise Your Rates

This may seem obvious, but many freelancers never raise their rates because they’re afraid that if they do, they’ll lose customers. But, if you want to earn a decent living as a freelancer, raising your rates is the only way to do it.

If you already have a few clients, make sure to give them plenty of notice before you raise your rates. Also, when you raise your rates, make sure that you show your worth. You simply can’t say “I’m raising my rates because I feel like it”, or “Look at all of the great stuff that I’ve done for you”.

Instead, say something like, “This article I wrote increased engagement by X amount”.

Also, if you’re just starting out as a freelancer, don’t be afraid to command high rates from the get-go. Your clients don’t need to know that you’re brand new to the business. As long as you can show your clients quality samples of previous work, they’ll be willing to pay you top dollar.

3. Look Beyond the Job Board

A lot of successful freelancers don’t find their highest paying clients on job boards. To be a successful freelancer, don’t wait for the high-paying clients to come to you, go to them.

Instead of scouring Indeed, Upwork, or other sites for work, reach out to potential clients via email, LinkedIn, or their website. However, make sure you’re not coming across as too sales-y or spamming their inbox when reaching out.

In the first few interactions, you shouldn’t even try to make a sale. Instead, spend time getting to know them and their business. Once you’ve built some trust, you can then present them with your products or services.

Make Money Freelancing: Are You Ready to Make the Big Bucks?

Now that you know how to make money freelancing, it’s time to put these tips into action. Before you know it, you’ll be making more than you ever did working full-time.

Be sure to check back in with our blog for more money-making tips and tricks.