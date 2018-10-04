How to Do a Background Check on Your Prospective Employees

If you’re hiring employees for your business you’ll want to do a background check. We take a look at exactly how to do a background check when hiring new faces.



Nearly 3/4 of employers conduct a background check on job candidates.

But what does a background check look for, exactly? More importantly, how do you legally conduct a background check that’s also thorough enough to get you the information that you need?

We’ll tell you what you need to know about how to do a background check on a freelancer or full-time hire.

What is a Background Check?

Before we talk about how to do a background check, let’s talk about the definition of the process.

In brief, pre-employment background checks let companies and hiring managers review a candidate’s criminal record. In some cases, they may also evaluate a potential new hire’s financial record, and verify their past places of employment.

Additionally, a background check may verify the educational credentials that a potential employee claims to have.

Since a whopping 85% of people lie on their resumes or job applications, it’s not hard to see why the days of taking candidates at their word are over.

How to Do a Background Check

First of all, you need to know that you can’t conduct a background check on a potential employee without getting written permission from them first.

You should also know that the information you find doesn’t give you a carte blanche to discriminate against a potential new hire. This means that, in addition to checking the background of all applicants, you also can’t use information about someone’s gender, race, or health/disability in a discriminatory way.

Especially if you’re doing a criminal background check, the best way to go is by working with a background check agency. That way, you’ll be certain that you’re truly getting a full picture of a potential candidate’s history.

Advice for Dealing with a Background Check

You know that you’re an awesome candidate for a position.

Unfortunately, you’ve also made some mistakes in the past. Now, you’re worried that your criminal background or the poor way in which you left your last job could impact your current job search.

The good news?

In some cases, you may be able to work with a legal professional in order to get your record expunged.

Check out the Birocco Law PC website to learn more about how you can make this happen. You deserve a second chance.

You should also try to mend fences with your past employers, especially if you left on bad terms. Send an email explaining your behavior and apologizing for the way you parted ways.

Pre-Employment Background Checks: Wrapping Up

We hope that this post has helped you to learn more about how to do a background check on potential new hires.

Remember that doing a background check can help you to identify and eliminate people who might end up doing your company more harm than good.

