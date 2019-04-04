Everything You Need to Know About Autism Employment: Benefits to Hiring People with A Spectrum Disorder

Do you know anyone with autism spectrum disorder? Have you ever considered hiring an autistic individual at your place of employment?

Autism has reached an epidemic level. The newest estimates suggest that about one out of every 59 children suffer from autism in the US.

With such a high prevalence, businesses must adapt and learn more about autism employment. Read on to get more details about this disorder and how your business should respond.

Autism Employment is on the Rise

When examining the statistics surrounding autism and employment, the results are shocking. Less than half of adults with autism hold jobs. Gaining a career with autism is often a struggle.

Autistic individuals are often forced into part-time positions. Otherwise, they’re given tasks that they’re overqualified for. Why? Here are a few reasons:

Autism symptoms impact the interview process

Symptoms may prevent successful teamwork

It’s more difficult to manage physical work requirements

Employers hold low expectations for autistic adults

Despite these facts, the number of adults with autism is increasing. In the past, autistic adults were rare. Now, there is a huge need for employers to dismantle their preconceived notions about autism employment.

Why You Should Consider Hiring a Candidate on the Autistic Spectrum

If things stay the same, then that means one out of 59 adults will be unemployed or underemployed in the future. That’s unsustainable.

Instead, employers should work on increasing autism employment opportunities now. First, you’ll need to develop an understanding of the disorder and its limitations. Here are some things you need to know:

Autism may impact a person’s sensory or motor abilities.

Communication is crucial. The disorder impairs the person’s ability to read social cues.

The employee may need to ask several questions for clarification

Autistic individuals prefer direct and clear expectations. They may also benefit from detailed feedback and guidance

Some individuals may have atypical body movements like fidgeting

If a person is capable of performing a job, then autism won’t prevent them from being successful. Aspergers jobs, for example, are best suited for people with high-functioning autism.

Keep in mind that discriminatory hiring processes are illegal. Discrimination is one of the many mistakes business startups should avoid. Never deny employment based on a person’s autistic status alone.

Tips and Factors to Consider

Thousands of passionate individuals get careers in the autism field. Programs are being developed to help autistic children get the education they need. Those interested in such a position can apply here.

These programs are making it much easier for autistic adults to get the skills they need for a career. As an employer, that means more employable autistic adults.

The Future of Autism Employment

Autism employment will likely continue to increase as more people become diagnosed. It’s beneficial for businesses to begin overcoming the hurdles of autism employment now.

What are your thoughts on autism and employment after reading this article? Did you learn something new? If you liked what you read, then be sure to check out our other articles in the business advice section.