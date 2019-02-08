Dressed for the Job: 5 Benefits of Having Employee Uniforms for the Workplace

There are many things to consider when you run a small business. Your reputation, your staff morale, productivity, and turnover.

But what you might not have considered is what impact your employees’ dress code is having on your business.

What your staff wear can actually have an impact on their productivity at work. So, as a business owner, this is something that should be taken seriously.

So what can you do to make sure your employees’ look great and are as productive as possible?

Well, one solution is to implement employee uniforms.

There are many ways in which uniforms can be good for your employees and for your business. Read our guide to five benefits of having employee uniforms in the workplace to find out more.

1. Promote Your Brand

All of your employees are advertisements for your business. From the way they talk to customers to the way they look.

Not only is a casually dressed employee potentially sending out a bad signal about their work ethic, but it’s also a missed opportunity for branding.

When a team member wears a uniform in your company colors with your business logo on it, they are boosting brand awareness.

Customers will come to recognize the branding and it will come to mind quickly when they are thinking of making a purchase.

2. Employee Uniforms Boost Team Morale

Another advantage of employee uniforms is that they can help boost morale.

When all of your employees are proudly wearing the company colors, they will feel like more of a team. Having a sense of belonging and being part of a team can increase productivity and encourage more professional behavior from your employees.

If you take the time to make sure your employee uniforms are stylish and comfortable, your employees will also enjoy wearing them. You can even involve your team in designing the uniform so they are even more proud to wear it.

3. Easily Identified By Customers

Your employees are usually the frontline of customer service in your business. So making sure they look smart, clean, and professional is great for customer service.

According to a recent survey, 75% of consumers actually prefer staff to be wearing a uniform. This is because customers like to be able to identify members of staff quickly.

No one likes having to look for someone to help you in a store, or face the embarrassment of asking the wrong person. Wearing uniforms means your staff will stand-out and customers feel looked after.

4. Protect Employees

Workwear uniforms can also have health and safety advantages for your team.

For example, you can make your uniforms high-visibility to prevent warehouse or parking lot accidents. You can also make your uniforms out of strengthed or flame resistant fabric.

This will ensure that by issuing uniforms to all of your staff, you can be confident they are wearing the safest clothing for the job.

5. Promote Equality

Lastly, if all of your employees are wearing the same uniform, then none of them will feel singled out or different.

For some people, choosing what to wear each morning can be time-consuming and stressful. But if all of your team have been issued with standard uniforms, then they will not have to worry about what to wear.

Uniforms also prevent anyone from standing out for not being “cool” or not having expensive tastes in clothes. This will make some of your employees feel more comfortable about coming to work.

Business Advice When You Need It

So those are five benefits of having employee uniforms in the workplace.

They are good for customer service, team morale, and productivity. So if you don’t issue uniforms to your staff, maybe now is the time.

If you found this guide useful, check out more business advice right here.