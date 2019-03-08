Disability Job Hunt: How to Find a Job With a Disability

Did you know the unemployment rate among individuals with disabilities is almost twice compared to those who are non-disabled? But what’s encouraging for those with a disability who are on the job hunt is there are many ways to stand out and make a lasting impression on an employer.

Sure, job hunting is often discouraging and time-consuming when you feel your disability is standing in your way, but there are some key tips that are sure to make you stand out from the crowd.

What are you waiting for? Get ready to shine!

Confidence Is Key

As in any job application process, you’ll be going up against some quality candidates. What will make you stand out?

Identify your key strengths and weaknesses, even what you’re most passionate. Be sure to highlight those in your application by utilizing your job history and experience in your resume and cover letter.

You should also consider the skills you already have that fit into some of the more obscure categories companies are now looking for. Even if you don’t feel that your skills are a perfect fit, consider going the extra mile and doing some background research on how you can bring something unique to the table.

For instance, did you know that public speaking is one of the most sought after skills in job candidates? Do you have what it takes to add this skill to your resume?

Do Your Research Before You Job Hunt

There are many beneficial resources available that offer help in the way of free job training and placement assistance for those with a disability. With these on your side to prepare you to be the best applicant and interviewee possible, nothing can stop you.

Some resources include the Job Accommodation Network (JAN) which is where you should head to learn more about what accommodations might suit you well in a new role. Another option is the Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP) that connects you with federal sector employees around the country.

Ask for What You Need

Never be afraid to ask for the things that will enable you to do your best work and be your best self. The American Disabilities Act (ADA) requires employers to provide “reasonable accommodations” to those who need them to perform their job.

You should never feel that you are burdening an employer by asking for something that will help you be the best employee you can be. Remember that you won’t be able to receive accommodations if you don’t ask – potential employers won’t know what you need to be successful in your role without hearing it from you.

You can also apply for disability that might provide Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Income.

Trust Yourself

The most important ingredient to a successful job hunt is knowing your worth and not letting your disability define who you are. Recognize that while it sets you apart, it doesn’t set you back.

You know yourself better than anyone and, while you may not land your dream job the first month or even three, you WILL land a job that is perfect for you. With the right amount of hard work and perseverance, you’ll be a stand out employee in no time.

