Can’t Find a Job with Your Criminal Record? Here’s What You Need to Do.

Are you trying to land a job with a criminal record?

If so, you might be having difficulty finding the right position. Finding a job after a criminal conviction is going to be a challenge, but it’s not impossible. The Society for Human Resource Management reports that many employers are becoming more open to the idea of hiring candidates with a criminal record.

So all hope is not lost, even if you’ve been convicted of a serious crime. Keep reading to learn what to do when you can’t find a job.

What To Do When You Can’t Find a Job

The key to getting a job after a criminal conviction is to start small and prove yourself. You might not land your dream job, but you can start someone and work hard.

But first, you have to land a job. Here are five tips to help you when you can’t find a job because of a criminal record:

1. Be Honest With Employers

Honesty is always the best policy during the hiring process. Make sure you cooperate with a background check and let your potential employer know about your conviction. They might be willing to hire someone with a criminal record, but you’ll lose their trust by lying about it.

2. Ask for Personal and Professional Recommendations

Reference checks are a common part of most hiring processes, and you can really stand out by offering them up before an employer asks. Ask friends, family and past employers (if you have one) to speak for your work ethic and willingness to get back on track.

3. Look in the Right Industries

A top law firm might not be willing to hire someone with a criminal record, but that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck. To find the right job, you have to look in the right industries.

Bars, restaurants and some retail stores might be willing to hire someone with a criminal record. You can also work in industries like landscaping, construction and maintenance. Again, you might not land your dream job right away, but you can work hard, prove yourself and eventually work your way up.

4. Start Your Own Business

There is no federal law preventing a convicted criminal from starting their own business. Entrepreneurship might be the route for you if have the resources to get started.

You might also want to help others by starting a bail bonds company like this business. Whatever you choose to do, make sure you do your research. Some felony charges could prevent you from getting insurance or other documents you need to get your business going.

5. Get Professional Help

If you’re still not having any luck landing a job, it might be time to seek professional help. There are nonprofits and agencies out there that specialize in helping those with a criminal record get back on their feet.

These organizations will prepare you for the job search process and often have partnerships with local businesses who are willing to hire employees with a criminal record.

Learn More About Small Business

If you can’t find a job and you’ve decided that starting a business is the right choice for you, we have resources that can help you. Check out the rest of our website for more helpful information on starting a business in nearly every industry. This article on how to launch a business is a great place to get yourself started.