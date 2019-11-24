Benefits of Using an Employment Recruiter to Find a Job

Is it time for you to find a new job? You’ve got a lot of work ahead of you.

The good news is that businesses are having a hard time finding good talent. If you’re good at your job, there is a business out there that will hire you.

You might be able to find a job on your own. But it’s important not to underestimate how much you will benefit from someone who can help. Below are nine ways that working with an employment recruiter is worth it.

1. Save Time

How much time do you think you’ve spent looking through job boards to apply for jobs? For most people, it’s a lot.

If you want to cut some of that time out, a recruiter can help. They will handle much of the job search process for you. You can use this time to continue working on your skills.

Once a recruiter finds a suitable position, they’ll forward your information and get you set up with an interview.

2. Don’t Pay Anything

It doesn’t cost anything for you to talk to a recruiter. The only time they’re paid is when they place you for a job.

They get payment from the company that hired you. Most contracts work with a guarantee that you’ll stay with a company for a specified period. Once that period passes, they’ll get paid a commission.

Their commission is based on your first-year salary. This commission will incentivize them to look for the highest-paid positions for you.

3. Get Help With Your Interview

Not everyone handles the job interview well. It’s a stressful time, and that causes people to mess up.

Since a recruiter is invested in getting you hired, you can count on them for help during the interview process. They will have resources available for you to learn how to improve your chances when interviewing.

Some firms may also have mock interviews available for you to practice. The more you get out there and answer questions, the easier it will become in the future.

4. Get Access to More Job Opportunities

It takes a lot of work for a business to set up and follow up on job postings. Many of them don’t have the time in the day.

Because of this, many businesses work exclusively with recruiters to find workers. When you work with an executive recruiter, you get access to these hidden jobs. Access to these jobs will give you an advantage over the people stuck with the regular job boards.

5. Get Help With Negotiation

Not everyone likes bargaining for money. But it’s something you need to do if you want to make as much money as you can. The time to do this is when you’re offered a job.

Since recruiters typically get paid more when you get a higher salary, they will do everything they can to increase the amount of money you make. You can use their influence to command higher wages during the negotiation process.

They can also help you learn how to portray your value better. The more value you can show to an employer, the more reason they have to increase your pay.

6. Get Feedback on Rejection

Employers have to look through a lot of resumes when they’re looking for workers. The chances are that they don’t have time to reach out to each person to tell them the things they could have done better. A recruiter can help you during this time.

Recruiters often have a close relationship with the companies they work with. They can find more information about why a company rejected your application for a job.

You can use this information to prepare yourself better in the future. You won’t have to worry about making the same mistakes in every interview.

7. Get Added to Your Recruiter’s Database

Sometimes there aren’t any new opportunities for you. If you already have a job, then it won’t hurt to stay there until something new comes up. The problem is keeping up to date when a new position opens.

When a recruiter gets a new job opportunity, it comes with a set of skills required for it. When you give your skills to a recruiter to put in their database, your name will pop up when the new job opens.

This database allows you to get a jump on new jobs before other candidates have an opportunity to see it.

8. Keep Your Job Search Confidential

Not everyone wants the world to know that they are looking for a job. Unfortunately, many job sites publish your information to companies when you post your resume online. When your information is out there, your current employer may get notified that you’re on the job market.

If you want to keep your job search completely hidden, using a recruiter is a great way to do that. They will bring all potential jobs to you, so you don’t have to use public job boards.

Doing this can avoid an awkward situation at your current job.

9. Bypass Vague Requirements

Unfortunately, job postings aren’t always posted by the people who do the job. This practice leads to a lot of employment ads not having all the correct information. You can waste a lot of time going through positions you aren’t the right fit for.

The good news about recruiters is they have all the details you need for the job. You won’t have to waste your time with positions you aren’t qualified for. You’ll be able to focus your efforts on the jobs you have the best chance of getting.

Call an Employment Recruiter Today

If you find yourself struggling to get interviews, make sure to get in touch with an employment recruiter. They have the connections you need to land the interview for your dream job.

Do you want to learn more about working in the business world? Head back to our blog to read more articles on the subject.