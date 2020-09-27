All Aboard: 5 Ways That Tech Can Help With Onboarding

Have you ever sat up in bed one night and thought to yourself “Gee, I’d sure love to toss tons of time and money down the drain!”. Of course not, right?

Well, if you mishandle your on-boarding process, that’s exactly what you’re doing. And in the age of the Internet, it’s easy for that information to spread and scare off other promising hires. So what can you do to make your onboarding process as quick and painless as possible?

Well, we’re glad you asked! It’s time to dive into the 5 ways technology can help with onboarding! So without further ado, let’s jump right in!

1. Save Some Trees When Onboarding

The first way you can use technology to help with onboarding is to switch your hiring paperwork over from physical copies to digital ones that can get done on mobile devices as well as computers. After all, paper copies are a bigger hassle to fill out: you have to do them in-person, they get lost easier, they take away from time spent on the rest of your onboarding regimen, etc.

Another perk of digitizing your paperwork is that it lets you keep up with whatever legal requirements your forms need to have. This way, you can update them quickly without the threat of lawyers bursting into your office. Most paperwork software in this field will even have checklists so you can make sure you didn’t miss anything.

You can even use a remote service like https://WorkBright.com/ to allow employees to scan in important documents like their ID or tax forms with their phone cameras. An automatic reminder system can even get set up to make sure your new hires stay on top of their work.

2. Rise of the Machines

Another great way to bring in technology is to start incorporating basic artificial intelligence programs into your onboarding process. For starters, AI will help you sort through a large group of applicants to find the ones you are most interested in.

All you need to do is give the A.I keywords or criteria to rank these applications on, and it will sort them out and give you a list of which applicants it thinks you most want. The A.I will even store that data in a set database so you can revisit the applications with ease. Plus, it’s a lot harder to misplace or lose an important file if it gets stored online as opposed to a physical cabinet.

This will also give you a more objective look at who the best fit for your company is (since computers don’t have subjectivity bias).

Another great way A.I can help is with communicating with applicants. If you’re part of a large company, writing messages to every single applicant is a time-consuming process. With A.I, however, you can auto-generate responses and send them out in bulk so you’re free to focus on other things.

3. Remote Training? Heck Yeah

Have you ever grown tired of attending meeting after meeting on every new policy that comes up in the workplace? Well, remote training will allow you to alleviate some of the pain for your new hires. After all, they’ll get to experience this training from the comfort of their own homes rather than getting stuck in an office all day.

Being online, the training also allows you to use visual aids like videos to give the training a little more of a “wow factor” (and thus keep people interested). On top of that, you can use online “tests” to make sure your employees retained the material they learned.

Plus, keeping this material automated means less time that you have to spend training the employees yourself. This way, you can focus more on getting to know your employees as people and building a personal connection. Otherwise, you could slip up on the connection part and make employees less likely to “attach” to your company.

4. Your Employees Will Thank You

Using technology with your onboarding process allows you to cate the process towards different types of individuals. If all you push is perfection and base pay around performance alone, you’ll scare away employees who don’t learn their best under intense pressure.

For example, you can use certain programs to monitor employee performance with on-boarding and set goals for them based on how they learn best and what you want to see them improve too. Streamlining all your application data to a single program also keeps your new hires from getting overwhelmed by a mountain of paperwork right off the bat.

Using cloud-based systems to run some of your onboarding and/or work will also allow employees to be able to have a way to communicate with any off-site teams your company has. This way, the two “sides” of your company won’t feel alien to one another and you won’t risk the disillusionment that could come with new remote hires.

5. Surveys and More Surveys

Finally, using technology with the onboarding process allows you to see where your method has gaps and work to fix them. This can be accomplished with online surveys throughout the training. You could also leave feedback sections at the end of every piece of training if the survey feels too intrusive.

This way, if a particular video isn’t proving effective with employees or the language in one of your documents is confusing, you can change it before it has a negative effect on future new hires. These surveys can also start giving you hints into what employees find the most valuable. That way, you can work to tailor your onboarding process towards what trends you notice new employees seem to like.

Living in an OnBoarding Paradise

And there you have it! Now that you know about the 5 ways to use technology to upgrade your onboarding process, you’re ready to get out there and bring in new hires by the truckload! And if you want to learn more about the latest in business and management tech, be sure to check out the other articles on our blog!